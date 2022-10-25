ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law

Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
Bexar County hires director for new public health department

Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
