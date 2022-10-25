Read full article on original website
Attorneys for Erik Cantu’s family to explore ‘every possible legal avenue’ in quest for justice
This story has been updated. Erik Cantu Jr., the 17-year-old shot by a now-former San Antonio police officer earlier this month, is getting “slightly better” but is still on life support as he recovers from at least four gunshot wounds at University Health Hospital, said his father. “It’s...
Sakai’s former bench draws 2 candidates with deep experience in family law
Longtime 225th District Court Judge Peter Sakai made his name taking on a job few others wanted: Overseeing Bexar County’s high number of child maltreatment cases. Now that Sakai is running for county judge, however, well-qualified candidates from both parties, as well a number of other judges, are eager to pick up where Sakai left off working in the children’s court.
$700,000 in TV ads hit local airwaves in Bexar County District Attorney race
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican challenger, Marc LaHood, have each spent months presenting diametrically different versions of how crimes are currently being prosecuted. In the final days of the campaign, those fights are now playing out in sharply negative ads that have drawn challenges from both...
Bexar County hires director for new public health department
Bexar County has hired Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo to lead its new public health division, officials announced Thursday. The Preventative Health and Environmental Services Department was formed this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to align county health-related services, expand access to preventative health care and reduce health disparities for county residents.
Historic Alazán Courts: Revitalized public housing at $272,727 per unit
Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly known as the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA), and its partners will soon build 88 new units in the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Alazán Courts public housing project on the city’s Westside. At $24 million, the average unit will...
Child care centers must soon meet higher standards to receive state subsidies
Child care providers in San Antonio have been through a turbulent past few years, and more changes are on the horizon. The clock this month began ticking on a two-year deadline for child care centers to become compliant with state quality guidelines, or else lose access to subsidies that allow working parents to send their children to daycare at no cost.
To attract and retain teachers, San Antonio school districts need to raise pay
My son’s 4th grade dual language class in San Antonio’s Northside Independent School District is currently sitting at 26 students, a byproduct of an overburdened and under-resourced educational system that has recently seen a mass exodus of educators. While the current shortage was no doubt exacerbated by the...
Judson, East Central ISDs school bonds and South San, Somerset board seats on the ballot
Two Bexar County school districts that saw bond propositions fail last year are asking voters to approve revamped bonds, while two other districts have board seats at stake in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Last year, voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bond packages that would have...
Soap opera: The race for Bexar County judge gets ugly
It isn’t going to be easy to succeed longtime Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, whose record 21-year run in the office capping a 50-year public service career will likely never be matched. Funny thing, though: The race between former Bexar County District Court Judge Peter Sakai, the Democrat, and...
Abbott rallies GOP in San Antonio as Gutierrez keeps the spotlight on Uvalde
Three weeks out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republicans are optimistic economic issues have overtaken the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in the minds of voters as they head to the polls. Rallying supporters in San Antonio on the first...
Analysis: Republicans gained ground in Bexar County in 2020 among Hispanic voters
Palfrey Avenue on San Antonio’s South Side is a quiet street lined with small one-story homes and older cars. Voters here elected President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin in 2020, but it’s also hard to miss the proliferation of “Back the Blue” signs that dot the tidy yards.
San Antonio celebrated for ‘model’ military and civilian collaboration on medicine
When the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine was looking to hold its annual awards event outside its usual Washington, D.C., San Antonio was a logical choice. “San Antonio is not only a major center for military medicine, it is also the proud home to incredible...
Day of the Dead arrives in San Antonio with spirited celebrations
If you’re seeing skulls popping up around San Antonio, or maybe even seeing ghosts, there’s good reason. While San Antonians can do Halloween with the best of them, the ancient Día de los Muertos tradition comes alive throughout the city, with celebrations grand and homespun. Events kick...
Company founder Bill Greehey steps down as NuStar Energy chairman
This article has been updated. NuStar Energy Chairman Bill Greehey, the company’s founding CEO, has stepped down and is being succeeded by CEO and President Bradley Barron, NuStar announced Thursday. The 86-year-old Greehey’s departure, which is effective immediately, marks a milestone for the company, which spun out of Valero...
Texas House candidate Johnny Arredondo indicted on charges of vehicle theft
Johnny Arredondo, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 124, is facing a November trial on charges of felony theft of a vehicle, according to court documents. Arredondo allegedly stole a truck from his sister, Alicia Arredondo, in November 2021 and operated it without her permission, according to the indictment.
Lots of people will be observing Texas poll sites this election. Here’s a guide.
Early voting in Bexar County has started for the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and experts say voters may see an unusually high number of observers in and around polling locations. The likely increase “is a result of what happened in 2020,” said Jon Taylor, chair of UTSA’s Department of Political...
The San Antonio Report’s eight area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
Aside from the high-profile gubernatorial contest between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, here are Bexar County races to watch in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm. Early voting begins Monday, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Bexar County judge. Democrat Peter Sakai and Republican Trish...
Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival celebrates local artists and the arts
The 2022 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, the largest free outdoor arts festival of its kind in South Texas, will host over 200 individual artists on Nov. 19, closing down city streets from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts to Travis Park. Artists are working solo and in collaboratives to...
Community remembers ‘kindhearted’ man killed on the streets one year ago
This story has been updated. Rogelio Altamirano said he has completely changed his life since his best friend William Hawkins was shot a year ago today outside a convenience store in downtown San Antonio. Altamirano, who goes by the nickname “Rome,” lived on the streets alongside Hawkins for years. The...
San Antonio College names 4 finalists for president, sets public interview forums
In its search for a new president, San Antonio College has named four finalists, who will visit the community college campus next week. Beginning Monday, each finalist will attend a forum to give faculty, staff, students and members of the community an opportunity to meet them and ask questions. SAC...
