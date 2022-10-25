3 Serum Ingredients Experts Swear By For Younger Looking Skin Instantly

Shutterstock

Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.

Hyaluronic Acid

The key molecule involved in skin moisture is hyaluronic acid (HA), which has a unique capacity in retaining water, according to Schneider. And this means adding a few drops of a hyaluronic acid serum after cleanser and before your moisturizer can really help make your skin smoother and more glowing. “As we age, the production of key substances in the skin, including hyaluronic acid (along with collagen and elastin) decreases,” Schneider said. “Hyaluronic acid helps skin stretch and reduces skin wrinkles and lines.

How to use it:

After cleansing, and while your skin is still damp, press a couple of drops into your face with the palms of your hands. Don’t forget to apply a moisturizer immediately afterward to seal in the hydration.

Limitations:

Don’t use HA on a dry face as it draws moisture from a deeper level, so this would exacerbate dryness, Schneider said. “It’s essential to apply moisturizer when you’re applying hyaluronic acid, in order for it to be effective.”

Retinoids

“This term is used for vitamin A compounds, such as retinol and retinoic acid that help repair sun damage, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles,” Schneider said. “Retinol in serums is usually found in forms such as Retinyl Palmitate. They increase cell turnover and dermal collagen production and are one of the most effective topical anti-aging ingredients.”

How to use it:

Schneider said retinol should be used in small quantities and not too frequently. Start every other day until your skin gets used to it and then move up to every day. Typical side effects include dryness, tightness, peeling, and redness — especially when first starting out.

Limitations:

“Retinoids, when overused, can cause redness, flakiness, or irritation,” Schneider said. “Over the counter retinoids are milder and have fewer side effects but can be less potent. Prescription-strength can be more effective but cause harsher side effects and requires the guidance of your dermatologist or doctor.”

Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and one you’ll see recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts on the regular now. “It protects the skin from free radicals, sun damage, and helps reduce fine line sand wrinkles,” Schneider said. “It’s important to look for higher concentrations for maximum effectiveness that are over eight percent, with between 10 and 20 percent being ideal.”

How to use it:

After morning cleansing (and toning), gently apply your vitamin C serum to your skin and follow with moisturizer and sunscreen.

Limitations:

“Vitamin C is very acidic, which can inflame and irritate the skin,” Schneider said. “It also breaks down and oxidizes quickly, which means it can lose its effectiveness over time.”

Two great serums that Schneider recommends include:

Take your skincare routine to the next level by choosing one of these effective serums and using them daily.