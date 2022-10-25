Read full article on original website
Champions League scenarios: Here's who can advance to knockout stage and what they need to do on Matchday 6
With Matchday 5 in the books, 11 teams have booked their places in the last 16 of Champions League as spots in the last 16 are dwindling. Some of these are familiar faces but others are slightly unexpected. Porto, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Napoli, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Benfica, and Manchester City have booked their places but what do other teams need to do to join them on Matchday 6?
Barcelona’s Latest Indignity Is a Costly One
Crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage again is not just embarrassing for Barcelona. It’s detrimental to a club on thin financial ice.
'Fans feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up'
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Manchester City's penalty record will make fans nervous. Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, becoming the only player this season to miss multiple Champions League penalties. Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It gets into the heads of...
Eriksen: Man United 'starting to believe' under Ten Hag
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — When Erik ten Hag made Christian Eriksen one of his first signings as Manchester United manager, it was a statement about the type of soccer he intended to introduce to the club. Eriksen is a cultured midfielder who is capable of receiving the ball in...
Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster
Manchester City have signed Everton academy talent Emilio Lawrence, according to Fabrizio Romano.
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Wednesday October 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
World Cup predictions: Who comes out of every group in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is officially a month away, with the hosts Qatar kicking off this historic tournament on Nov. 20 when they face Ecuador in a match that, let’s face it, isn’t exactly your ideal headline opener. In the end, however, it still represents the start of a four-year wait of the world’s most popular sporting event.
Jordan Henderson Cleared By FA After Recent Allegations By Arsenal's Gabriel
The FA has released a statement today that vindicates Jordan Henderson after a lengthy and thorough investigation they conducted following allegations of an inappropriate comment made to Gabriel Magalhaes during their Premier League clash with Arsenal.
Chelsea FCW vs. KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea did what continental contenders should do and beat Paris Saint-Germain Féminine at their turf to start their Women’s Champions League campaign. To extend their winning record the Blues will be hosting KF Vllaznia, who have won Albania’s Women’s National Championship for nine consecutive times since the 2013-14 season.
Erling Haaland had fever and picked up knock against Salzburg - Man City boss Pep Guardiola
Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time in the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund because he had a fever and a knock to his foot, according to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Guardiola said "I don't know right now" when asked if the knock is serious. Haaland has scored a record-breaking...
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
UK foreign secretary under fire for saying LGBT soccer fans should be "respectful" at Qatar World Cup
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is receiving backlash for suggesting gay soccer fans should be "respectful" in Qatar when attending the FIFA World Cup set to take place in the Gulf Arab state later this year.
What measures can Sunderland take to deal with unruly away supporters?
First of all, I think it is a real shame that this even needs to be a consideration. The fact that some people cannot show fellow fans a basic amount of respect is utterly depressing. I fear that the reasons for this are widespread, however, and go way beyond just football.
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
Tactical Analysis: Casemiro gives Erik Ten Hag tactical flexibility
This past summer The Busby Babe staff were asked to write what Manchester United needed to address in the summer transfer market. My first four needs were all various different types of central midfielders to compensate for what United just lost (in Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba), the skillsets their current players lacked, the fact that various combinations just didn’t work, and that they would need some depth. My priority was they needed not so much a defensive midfielder, but a player who could move the ball from deep and stay home in his position to protect the back four.
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Madrid want Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle United may be England’s latest sportswashing darlings after the Premier League proved itself all too eager to allow a another nation to bring its oil billions to table in exchange for the league’s help in burnishing their blood-soaked image. For players and fans abroad, though, Newcastle remain...
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
Report: Inter Milan Have Verbal Agreement To Extend Romelu Lukaku Loan Deal
Inter Milan reportedly have a verbal agreement with Chelsea to extend the loan deal of Romelu Lukaku.
