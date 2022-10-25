Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
cw39.com
Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
Thieves pose as customers, steal $1K worth of luxury hair in north Houston, shop manager says
When security tried to stop one of the suspects, he said he had a gun and would hurt the loss prevention officer if he got involved, and it was all caught on camera.
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
Firefighter will be OK after suffering heat exhaustion from house fire in SE Houston, HFD says
A neighbor reported the fire after he went over, banged on the door and rescued a man from the home, officials said. No other injuries besides the firefighter were reported.
onscene.tv
Houston PD Car Flies Off Roadway Into Ditch | Houston
10.25.2022 | 10:35 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD officer lost control of his patrol car, and skidded into a ditch. The officer appears to be uninjured, and declined transport. The officer involved crash occurred during the brief rains that saturated the Houston area. This crash was likely weather related, given the timing, but HPD VCD has yet to make a determination. The patrol vehicles lights appear to have been on at the time of the crash. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Click2Houston.com
Reward offered to identify person who wrapped elastic hairband around 8-week-old puppy’s snout, Houston SPCA says
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered on information that will lead to an arrest of the person who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around a puppy’s snout, according to Houston SPCA. The 8-week-old puppy was found in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and...
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
fox26houston.com
2 small dogs mauled to death, another severely injured while in the care of residential pet sitter
HOUSTON - "Gypsy's a rescue dog," said her owner, Seema Santhakumar. Gypsy has been a member of the Santhakumar family for five years. On October 13, Gypsy went to stay with a pet sitter. No criminal charges are filed, so we are not saying her name or showing her face.
2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
Houston SPCA offering $5,000 reward to find person who tied puppy's snout and abandoned dog
The puppy named Sharky had to undergo a three-hour surgery. Now, the Houston SPCA is offering $5,000 to find the person responsible for the abuse.
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
What could Minute Maid Park and Halloween have in common? Maybe ghosts?
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0