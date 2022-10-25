Read full article on original website
Which horror games from the 2000s need the remake treatment next?
Classic 2000s horror games are having a moment. Between the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remake and the newest look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake – not to mention the remake of 2008’s Dead Space due in January – there’s a lot of back-to-the-future fun for horror fans to look forward to.
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
Apple Arcade fans just got a neat Nintendo-themed surprise
Owners of Apple products have noticed that the latest iOS and tvOS update has added support for some of Nintendo's best controllers. If you own one of the Nintendo Switch's retro controllers – namely, its Super Nintendo Entertainment System and N64 pads – you can now use them on compatible iOS devices and services. That includes the Apple Arcade gaming subscription service.
Move over Netflix, Disney Plus will be the home of the best Death Note adaptation
Move over Netflix, it looks like the best Death Note adaptation will appear on Disney Plus instead, thanks to an unlikely assistant: The Simpsons. The Simpsons is currently in its 34th season, and on October 30 the series’ annual Halloween special Treehouse of Horror will air. Over the years we’ve seen Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie featured in horror-filled parodies of The Shining, Nightmare on Elm Street, Nineteen Eighty-Four, and Jumanji, and now they’ll be entering the world of Death Note.
Scared sleepless? 4 expert tips for avoiding nightmares after a horror movie binge
It's Halloween weekend, and a traditional way to celebrate is by sticking on one of the best horror movies. But for some of us, let's say, less strong-stomached individuals, that's a one-way ticket to a sleepless night. If you know you're likely to struggle to fall asleep or sleep through the night after watching a scary movie, are there ways to neutralize the fear? We spoke to a qualified Sleep Scientist to find out.
Bayonetta 3 proves the Nintendo Switch Pro is long overdue
In 2017, the Nintendo Switch was a revelation. Underpowered specs aside, its portable nature and strong lineup of exclusives made the console an instant hit. Five years on, though, the Nintendo Switch is much longer in the tooth. Exclusive games are releasing at a slower clip, and many of those that do are hindered by the console’s aging Tegra X1 processor.
The Nintendo Switch can't handle Call of Duty
The Wall Street Journal Tech Live event was a lively one for Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who made it clear that Microsoft has lofty ambitions of breaking into mobile and on-the-go gaming markets. In an interview at the conference, Microsoft Gaming’s CEO spoke about the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard,...
Dark Souls' biggest competitor is free for PS Plus subscribers this month
PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat this November, as among the colorful roster of free-to-keep games coming to the console is 2020’s Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered. This fast-paced action RPG from Team Ninja puts its own spin on a notoriously punishing fantasy genre, as popularized...
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
This Asus TUF Gaming F17 deal gets you a gaming laptop for less than $700
Amazon always has plenty of great gaming laptop deals around this time of year, and this ASUS TUF Gaming F17 deal is no exception. Normally it's difficult to find any gaming machine, especially one with good specs, for under $1,000, but this deal marks the price below even that – and this machine can handle most of your PC game library with ease.
Philips announces Evnia, a PC gaming brand for gamers who hate stale 'gamer' design
This week, monitor maker Philips unveiled a new brand called Evnia that the company hopes will reestablish its position in the lucrative gaming-specific computer accessories market. Philips is a well-established and well-respected computer display manufacturer, though it hasn't had a gaming-specific brand before. The closest Philips has come is with...
Nvidia RTX 4090 cable controversy rolls on as PSU maker looks to help owners
Seasonic purportedly plans right-angled adapter as more reported cases of cable melt are aired. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card looks to be getting a third-party adapter which is built with a right-angled design – we’ll explain more in a moment – from a major power supply manufacturer, as the card suffers further reports of melting cables.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW: upgrade your gaming performance without buying new hardware
Gaming hardware is just about raining down on us right now, but with tons of products coming out, it can be hard to figure out how to balance the budget and make upgrades to your gaming rig at the same time. With NVIDIA GeForce NOW, you can get a performance upgrade without having to shell out for new hardware at all. GeForce NOW offers impressive performance, and its growing library of over 1,400 games and 100 free-to-play titles ensures there’s plenty of selection.
