Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America’s favorite, brunch. Whether you’re in it for the chicken...
cw39.com
AAA Texas weekend gas watch
HOUSTON (KIAH) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than on this day last week and is 14 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
cw39.com
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas DPS Public Safety Commission took action Thursday to expand its Compassionate Use Program so that it can accommodate a growing number of Texas patients who want to access medical marijuana. The Compassionate Use Act was originally passed by the Texas legislature and signed by...
cw39.com
Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
cw39.com
Guidelines added as poll workers man voting sites
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Early voting for the mid-term elections is now in full swing. And you may see more poll workers at your local election site this year. But do you know the rules poll workers have to abide by at polling locations?. The Texas Secretary of State John...
cw39.com
Report says Texas is obsessed with this local fast-food taco restaurant
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to fast food everyone has their preferences for every cuisine, whether it be burgers, chicken, BBQ, donuts, pizza, and, of course, tacos. Food & Wine took a look at the best fast-food restaurants across the country in each state to see just what spots are locals obsessed with in a new report.
cw39.com
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — This week’s rain is good news for fungal fans. You can expect to see mushrooms popping up in yards and gardens this week after the recent downpours. Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby. It’s part of a nationwide mycology trend. But why now?
cw39.com
How has voter registration in Texas changed since the March primaries?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the primary elections back in March, almost half a million Texans statewide have registered to vote, according to data from the Texas Secretary of State’s office. Between March and Oct. 11, a total of 488,147 Texans registered to vote, an increase of 2.8%. As...
cw39.com
Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Saturday’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $825 million, second-largest in game’s history
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you dreamed with your significant other, friends, or family about what you would do if you won hundreds of millions of dollars from playing the lottery? If so, what would be your top five fun purchases?. It’s fun to dream, and it’s even more fun...
cw39.com
Texas nonprofit proposes changes to STAAR testing ahead of 88th legislative session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The STAAR test is something people in Texas are always talking about. Some say it’s needed, others want it gone. A new report released Tuesday by education nonprofit Raise Your Hand Texas highlights some middle ground. The organization is behind the grassroots campaign “Measure What Matters.”
cw39.com
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
cw39.com
Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
cw39.com
No trick, there are plenty of Halloween treats across the ArkLaTex in 2022
(KTAL/KMSS) – Halloween is less than one week away, and it’s time to make your plans on where to scare up some tasty treats. Cities across ArkLaTex host safe and fun trick-or-treating events with lots to offer; here’s where you can find some sweet Halloween goodies and more.
cw39.com
Central Texas Doctors See Colon Cancer Rates Increase In Younger People
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The medical field is picking up on an alarming trend being seen in more young adults. It’s colon cancer; studies from the American Cancer Society and other sources show 1 out of 10 diagnoses in the U.S. are for people between 20 and 50 years old.
cw39.com
Central Texas Schools Educate Students On Increased Need For Red Ribbon Week
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – We’re now in the middle of Red Ribbon Week and smaller schools in Central Texas are doing their part to educate students on the dangers of drug use. Theme weeks have been planned for students to dress up and take part in the learning experience.
cw39.com
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
DALLAS (KDAF) — While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there’s some celebration going on down in South Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a resident just outside of San Antonio is $2 million richer after claiming a...
cw39.com
List: Must-visit Texas pumpkin patches before fall season is over
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is flying by as your favorite football teams are losing or winning, the temperatures are changing from cool to hot and hot to cool, but some things are certain, the food is good and pumpkin patches are just waiting to give you the most fall fun ever.
cw39.com
Turnout tracker: How many people have voted in the November election?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, KXAN is keeping track of how many Texans have voted in the Nov. 8 general election. From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.
cw39.com
What sit-down restaurant serves the best basket of bread in Texas? Report has the answer plus other states top pick
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing more satisfying than getting in the car with your friends or family, and heading to your favorite sit-down restaurant to then sit down and immediately be brought a basket of delicious bread to eat your weight in. Now, the drama begins with everyone...
Comments / 0