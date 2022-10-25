Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
What is Samsung Secure Wi-Fi?
The internet offers many advantages and disadvantages. It helps you keep in touch with people from around the globe and access information speedily, but it’s also a vector for spreading malware on a massive scale. Hence, there’s a dire need to protect yourself online, mainly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
TechRadar
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
TechRadar
Buying an iPad on Black Friday? Here are the hidden costs you can expect
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a tablet, you have two options. You can buy a cheap tablet, or you can buy an iPad. This year, with the iPad 10.9 (2022), the best iPads slip further away from the affordable end, and that’s before you add extras like accessories, more storage, and a warranty.
TechRadar
Apple has launched a brand new security hub to help spot bugs and flaws
Apple has unveiled a new security hub (opens in new tab) and an upgraded bounty hunting program as it looks to improve the way it discovers, and remedies, different flaws and vulnerabilities in its ecosystem. “Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the...
TechRadar
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
TechRadar
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
TechRadar
Google Cloud wants to help Web3 developers build on the blockchain
In an effort to show its commitment to the "future" of the Internet, Google has announced a new Blockchain Node Engine, which the company hopes will help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. This follows news earlier in 2022 that the company would introduce a new...
TechRadar
What is IPTV
IPTV means Internet Protocol Television, the delivery of television content over the web instead of via satellite or cable. This technology allows you to stream media continuously from an online source and enjoy a show with minimal disturbance. IPTV services give you access to multiple TV channels through your internet...
TechRadar
Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops
Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
TechRadar
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For better or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival mobile companies for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking virtual marketplace has since expanded to stock almost two million titles, and undeniably played a pivotal role in establishing an entirely new industry (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs millions of people worldwide.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is officially more popular than email for most businesses
Microsoft Teams has retained its position as the most popular online collaboration tool in enterprise, even after the height of its popularity seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The claim was made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking (opens in new tab) on an earnings call for the company's Q1 2023...
TechRadar
10 top resources for free website templates
No matter what stage your business is at, it’s safe to say that saving money where it’s possible is paramount because every penny counts. If you want to create an online presence to grow your company, finding free website templates can be a huge help. Templates can be expensive, but luckily there are plenty of great resources available where you can find high-quality ones for your website at no cost.
TechRadar
How to use Usenet
You may not have heard of Usenet before, but don’t worry, as many people are in the same boat. To the unaware, Usenet is a communication network that lets you do many things, including chatting with other users, streaming video, and downloading digital media. It’s an excellent alternative to...
TechRadar
iOS 16.1 bug that randomly drops Wi-Fi has iPhone owners tearing hair out
It appears that iOS 16.1 has a bug which is causing Wi-Fi connections to become very flaky for iPhone and iPad users, at least going by numerous reports online. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) flags up, the problem consists of random disconnects of the wireless connection after updating to iOS 16.1, an issue that users across Twitter and Reddit are complaining about, and folks on Apple’s support forum (opens in new tab) too.
TechRadar
DJI’s cheaper Mavic drone is nearly here – and I might regret buying the Mini 3 Pro
Just when you thought your wallet was safe from a dangerously tempting new tech purchase, DJI casually drops a new teaser (opens in new tab) for what appears to be its next drone – and the rumors suggest its 'Explore Vivid' event will see the arrival of a cheaper version of its flagship DJI Mavic 3.
TechRadar
Galaxy S22 update lets you take better pictures of, well, the galaxy
Samsung is taking night photography to the next level by updating the Galaxy S22’s camera with a new Astrophoto feature plus the ability to fuse shots into one. Other smartphones have a “night mode” of sorts that allows the device to take better pictures in low-light environments. But there’s never really been a concerted push toward astrophotography.
TechRadar
How to get a pair of waterproof headphones for under $100
Waterproof headphones for swimming can get expensive quickly. They’re meant to survive conditions other headphones and earbuds can’t, after all. And, they frequently come with onboard storage to compensate for the fact that Bluetooth is unreliable underwater. But, you don’t have to test out your wireless earbuds to...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Electric planes could reconnect small US airports
United Airlines is betting that it can persuade small-city residents to replace a five-hour car trip with a zippy ride in a compact electric plane. If this plan works, it could lead to an electric renaissance for a lost age of regional American air travel, CNBC reported. “Go back to...
TechRadar
5 common mistakes people make when buying PC gaming headsets
There are a few common mistakes people make when it comes to PC gaming headsets. And, making those mistakes could lead to picking the wrong model or not getting the most out of it. Picking a PC gaming headset or even headphones for gaming requires a slightly different order of...
Comments / 0