Americans are picking up extra work to keep up with rising costs. Findings from a new report suggest more than half of Americans are pulling double duty to make ends meet. According to a new study by Qualtrics, a software company, US are attempting to fight inflated living costs soaring prices of essentials like food, rent, and gas by looking for ways to new income streams. The company spoke with 1000 full-time employees and found that 38% of workers said they have started looking for a second job, while another 14% are going to start soon.

3 HOURS AGO