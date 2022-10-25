Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Why is everyone suing over student debt cancellation?
Last week the Cato Institute, the think tank for which I work, filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to halt its mass student debt cancellation order. Cato’s suit joins at least six others, with plaintiffs making various claims of harm. The ultimate aim of all the suits, though, is the same: To stop a move that…
Inflation Is Forcing Americans To Get Second Jobs
Americans are picking up extra work to keep up with rising costs. Findings from a new report suggest more than half of Americans are pulling double duty to make ends meet. According to a new study by Qualtrics, a software company, US are attempting to fight inflated living costs soaring prices of essentials like food, rent, and gas by looking for ways to new income streams. The company spoke with 1000 full-time employees and found that 38% of workers said they have started looking for a second job, while another 14% are going to start soon.
