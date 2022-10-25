Fetterman, Oz to debate for first and only time 02:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –With just two weeks until election day, Pennsylvania's Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate will debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania for the debate in Harrisburg.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will share a stage for the first time in the fight for control of the Senate.

Right now, the U.S. Senate is split and Democrats hold just an eight-seat majority in the House.

Tuesday night's much-anticipated debate could prove to be a decisive moment in the highly contested race that has turned ugly at moments.

A new CBS News poll showed Fettermanand Oz statistically tied .

Both candidates are fighting to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.

We will likely hear Oz's plans focusing on fighting crime during the debate.

"We're going to deal with the crime and drugs that are causing lawlessness," Oz said.

Meanwhile, Fetterman received a lot of attention after recovering from a nearly deadly stroke in May, ultimately using closed captioning at Tuesday's debate.

"I hear and understand everything in terms of words, on paper, and understand what I hear, but when we are talking about very specific and heavy things like this, we're going to need captioning. I need captioning," Fetterman said.

Tuesday night's one-hour debate gets underway at 8 p.m.

For a closer look at the issues and the candidates check out our voter guide for everything you need to know ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.