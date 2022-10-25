ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman, Oz to debate for first and only time

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Gzx_0iliTybr00

Fetterman, Oz to debate for first and only time 02:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –With just two weeks until election day, Pennsylvania's Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate will debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania for the debate in Harrisburg.

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will share a stage for the first time in the fight for control of the Senate.

Right now, the U.S. Senate is split and Democrats hold just an eight-seat majority in the House.

Tuesday night's much-anticipated debate could prove to be a decisive moment in the highly contested race that has turned ugly at moments.

A new CBS News poll showed Fettermanand Oz statistically tied .

Both candidates are fighting to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election.

We will likely hear Oz's plans focusing on fighting crime during the debate.

"We're going to deal with the crime and drugs that are causing lawlessness," Oz said.

Meanwhile, Fetterman received a lot of attention after recovering from a nearly deadly stroke in May, ultimately using closed captioning at Tuesday's debate.

"I hear and understand everything in terms of words, on paper, and understand what I hear, but when we are talking about very specific and heavy things like this, we're going to need captioning. I need captioning," Fetterman said.

Tuesday night's one-hour debate gets underway at 8 p.m.

For a closer look at the issues and the candidates check out our voter guide for everything you need to know ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

Comments / 7

Related
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

New Polls Look At Key Senate Races

New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
GEORGIA STATE
WBRE

Political analysts react to PA Senate debate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy