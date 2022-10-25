Coty is inaugurating a gender-neutral parental leave policy. All Coty employees, regardless of gender or whether they are extending their families through pregnancy, adoption or surrogacy, will be allowed the same number of paid weeks of parental leave, effective Nov. 1, Coty said on Wednesday. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Coty’s chief human resources officer, Anne Jaeckin, said in the statement that “in line with our new corporate purpose, vision and values, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive...

1 DAY AGO