MSNBC
White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger
Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
Former Black Planned Parenthood Employee Sues Organization Claiming Racial Discrimination
A former senior employee at Planned Parenthood sued the organization Wednesday claiming it racially discriminated against her. According to the New York Times, Nicole Moore, who spent 2020 and 2021 as Planned Parenthood’s director of multicultural brand engagement, said she was expected to take on more work than her white colleagues. Moore said she was denied opportunities to advance in the organization and was retaliated against when she raised concerns.
NHS tightens restrictions on transgender health care, warns UK parents that transgenderism is often a 'phase'
The United Kingdom's National Health Service is forming new care plans that discourage gender-transitioning for minors, saying gender dysphoria is often a "phase."
msn.com
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20 million
A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate purchased the Miss Universe pageant for $20,000 million, her company announced this week. Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is a celebrity in Thailand who has starred in reality shows and is outspoken about being transgender. Her company, JKN Global Group Public Co. Ltd., wrote...
wtwco.com
Over 2 million U.S. women of childbearing age live in counties with no maternity care
Our population health leader weighs in on maternity care, colon cancer and colonoscopies, and the importance of exercise in this monthly update. The March of Dimes reports that one in 20 U.S. counties had less available maternity care in 2022 compared to 2020. About 2.2 million women (who had 150,000 babies last year) live in counties with no maternity care at all – no hospitals, no obstetricians and no midwives.
Coty Institutes Gender-neutral Parental Leave
Coty is inaugurating a gender-neutral parental leave policy. All Coty employees, regardless of gender or whether they are extending their families through pregnancy, adoption or surrogacy, will be allowed the same number of paid weeks of parental leave, effective Nov. 1, Coty said on Wednesday. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Coty’s chief human resources officer, Anne Jaeckin, said in the statement that “in line with our new corporate purpose, vision and values, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive...
