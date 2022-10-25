Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Guerrieri Earns 500th Career Win, Aggies Advance to SEC Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Texas A&M soccer team rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Florida Gators delivering head coach G Guerrieri his 500th win. Thursday’s triumph at Dizney Stadium also sealed an SEC Tournament spot for the Aggies. Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer...
wtaw.com
Cooper’s Walk-Off Eagle Sends Aggie Women’s Golf to East Lake Cup Championship
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper sent the No. 3 Aggies to the championship match of the East Lake Cup Tuesday with a walk-off eagle on No. 18, defeating UCLA, 3-2, at the East Lake Golf Club. The Maroon & White will take on No. 24...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.
wtaw.com
Texas A&M to Unveil NIL Apparel Shop Prior to Saturday’s Ole Miss Game
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Official Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) apparel “Rep the Aggies” Pop-Up Shop will make its debut prior to Saturday’s home football game against Ole Miss. The innovative merchandise pop-up shop will be located at the Fan Zone in the north...
wtaw.com
Fisher Declines to Comment on Reported Players Suspensions
Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment when asked about player suspensions during his weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday morning. Reports surfaced late Monday night that Aggie defensive back Denver Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall had been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
wtaw.com
Bjork: Texas A&M to “Pivot Away” from Kanye West’s Song
Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will “pivot away” from using the Kanye West song “Power” for its entrance at Kyle Field. The song had been used as the team’s walkout since 2012, but the university decided to make a change due to recent antisemitic comments by West.
wtaw.com
Preview Of Friday’s Groundbreaking Of An Expansion And Renovation At Texas A&M’s Mays Business School
Groundbreaking is scheduled Friday afternoon on the Texas A&M campus for a more than $84 million dollar expansion and renovation at the Mays Business School. The board of regents approved the project during their August meeting as recommended by the system’s chief facilities officer Brett McCully. Click below for...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
wtaw.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition
The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Ross Brady, Assistant to the City Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the five bond propositions on this election’s ballot, the economic impact of the bond issue, the needs for a new fire station, community input, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 28, 2022.
wtaw.com
Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW
Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For College Station City Council And The Brazos County Commission’s Contested Race
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for College Station mayor and city council and the contested Brazos County commission seat on October 25, 2022. The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct four...
wtaw.com
“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” Is Moved To Monday Because Of The Weather
“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” is moved to Monday, October 31 due to the forecast for storms on Friday. All other details of the event remains the same. From the Destination Bryan tourism office website:. Destination Bryan & Bryan Broadcasting are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented...
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what needs to be done before next month’s election, economic and residential development, Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves Zoning Along Highway 47 As The “Innovation Corridor”
The Bryan city council took final action at its October 11 meeting to establish three zoning districts along Highway 47. Planning administrator Randy Haynes says what is called the “innovation corridor” includes a research and development district around the RELLIS and health science center campuses. There is also...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 16th Trip To The Brazos County Jail In Nine Years Comes After Entering A Stranger’s Home
A Bryan man remains in jail for the 16th time since May of 2013. 28 year old David Aguero was arrested by Bryan police Monday afternoon after entering a stranger’s home that is in the process of being sold. According to the BPD arrest report, Bryan fire initially responded...
wtaw.com
Two Local Governing Bodies Hear From Public Speakers About Speeders Putting Children’s Lives In Danger
Two local governing bodies recently received requests to slow down traffic to protect children. College Station ISD school crossing guard Camille Batts told her school board about her attempts to get the attention of speeders and drivers who turn in front of children. Brazos County commissioners heard from a parent...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Property Tax Statements Are Not Expected To Be Mailed Until Around Halloween
Brazos County property owners who are used to having their property tax bills by now continue to wait. The delay was caused by county commissioners failing to set a tax rate until last Thursday because two members skipped multiple meetings. Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says tax bills could be in...
wtaw.com
College Station Man’s 43rd Trip To The Brazos County Jail Is On Felony Theft Charges
Monday marked the 43rd time a College Station man has been booked into the Brazos County jail. Online jail records show that 42 year old Joseph Kruer is being held for state prison officials on an undisclosed charge. Kruer was also served warrants related to an upcoming trial on two...
wtaw.com
Gunfire Suspects Being Sought By The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office And Crime Stoppers
The Brazos County sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers are asking for your assistance to find those responsible for gunfire last weekend. Last Saturday morning was the second time this month that multiple shots were fired into a home south of Lake Bryan off Sandy Point Road in the Creekside neighborhood.
Comments / 0