College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Football Team Scratches “Bonfire”, Will Enter to Aggie Drum Line, “Aggie War Hymn”

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Fisher Declines to Comment on Reported Players Suspensions

Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment when asked about player suspensions during his weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday morning. Reports surfaced late Monday night that Aggie defensive back Denver Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall had been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bjork: Texas A&M to “Pivot Away” from Kanye West’s Song

Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will “pivot away” from using the Kanye West song “Power” for its entrance at Kyle Field. The song had been used as the team’s walkout since 2012, but the university decided to make a change due to recent antisemitic comments by West.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies College Station Campus Breaks Ground On A $300 Million Dollar Addition

The largest employer in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor is growing again. Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on a $300 million dollar addition at College Station’s FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB) campus. The expansion will double FDB’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The addition of approximately 138,000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Ross Brady, Assistant to the City Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the five bond propositions on this election’s ballot, the economic impact of the bond issue, the needs for a new fire station, community input, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, October 28, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Downtown Bryan Update on WTAW

Katelyn Brown visits with WTAW’s Zach Taylor about Friday’s Halloweentown event in Downtown Bryan during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Listen to “Downtown Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com

Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For College Station City Council And The Brazos County Commission’s Contested Race

The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for College Station mayor and city council and the contested Brazos County commission seat on October 25, 2022. The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Click below for comments from Brazos County commission precinct four...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” Is Moved To Monday Because Of The Weather

“Halloweentown In Downtown Bryan” is moved to Monday, October 31 due to the forecast for storms on Friday. All other details of the event remains the same. From the Destination Bryan tourism office website:. Destination Bryan & Bryan Broadcasting are partnering to bring you Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, presented...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what needs to be done before next month’s election, economic and residential development, Midtown Park, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank...

