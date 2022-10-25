Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork says the Aggie Football team will now enter Kyle Field to the sounds of the Aggie Drum Line and “Aggie War Hymn”. Bjorks’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after he told viewers of his Facebook Live show “Yell & Review”, that the team would be pivoting away from the Kanye West song “Power”, which has been a part of the Aggies’ entrance since 2012.

