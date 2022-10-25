Read full article on original website
Related
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy and chilly, but a warmer weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north of the area as a weak disturbance will drift through the region Friday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. Winds from the north will keep Canadian air over the area. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.
Gloomy, overcast day with chance of afternoon rain
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region late in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and help children in need
In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero of sorts, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in her community in need. East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway …. In a...
Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report
Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found. Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost …. Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found....
Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin
Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
Concussion concerns
The rising trend of concussions on the football field is raising questions about the safety of contract sports. A pediatric neurologist has advice for worried parents. The rising trend of concussions on the football field is raising questions about the safety of contract sports. A pediatric neurologist has advice for worried parents.
New York Governors race debate recap
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin faced off in their only scheduled debate ahead of Election Day. The two sparred over a wide range of topics, from public safety to the economy to abortion rights. New York Governors race debate recap. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin faced...
Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms
President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events...
Companies to start charging for COVID vaccine
Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic. Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic.
Shapiro campaign announces statewide bus tour as Pa. governor race nears finish line
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro’s campaign has announced a statewide bus tour heading into the final week of the campaign. The 21-county “Big Fights Bus Tour” will include Shapiro’s running mate, Democratic Lt. Gov. nominee Austin Davis. The tour includes stops in...
Jill Biden to appear with embattled Rep. Maloney in New York
First lady Jill Biden will campaign on Sunday alongside Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm who is in a tough reelection fight. Biden will travel to New York for a series of events to support Democratic candidates and the state Democratic Party, the White House announced Thursday.
Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has expanded his lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s race for governor. According to an October 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Poll, Shapiro currently holds a 58% to 35% advantage over Mastriano among 620 likely Pennsylvania voters. The race continues to show...
