New Jersey State

pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy and chilly, but a warmer weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north of the area as a weak disturbance will drift through the region Friday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. Winds from the north will keep Canadian air over the area. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Gloomy, overcast day with chance of afternoon rain

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region late in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report

Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby "control" streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Concussion concerns

The rising trend of concussions on the football field is raising questions about the safety of contract sports. A pediatric neurologist has advice for worried parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York Governors race debate recap

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin faced off in their only scheduled debate ahead of Election Day. The two sparred over a wide range of topics, from public safety to the economy to abortion rights.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Companies to start charging for COVID vaccine

Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Jill Biden to appear with embattled Rep. Maloney in New York

First lady Jill Biden will campaign on Sunday alongside Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm who is in a tough reelection fight. Biden will travel to New York for a series of events to support Democratic candidates and the state Democratic Party, the White House announced Thursday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

