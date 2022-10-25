ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Andrew Cuomo is Back… and Not in the Way that You Expected

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has returned to the public eye, but probably not in the way you expected him to. Since resigning as Governor in August of 2021 in the midst of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and has been keeping to himself. He has made a few press statements, but for the most part, we haven't really heard from him. Well, now Andrew Cuomo is back, but rather than returning to the political sphere, he has started a podcast.
Outsider.com

DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York

A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

President Biden speaks in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday, speaking at Onondaga Community College about the Micron plant proposed in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County. You can watch the president’s speech above. The president delivered remarks regarding the construction of a $100 billion Micron “megafab” chip plant. President Biden’s arrival in […]
WETM 18 News

Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant

MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
Syracuse.com

President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains

Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
AOL Corp

Hochul, Zeldin offer starkly divergent visions of New York in gubernatorial debate

Viewers of Tuesday night’s debate between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, were treated to such thoroughly divergent narratives on a range of issues important to voters that they could be forgiven for thinking that the two candidates were sometimes not talking about the same state.
The Independent

Fifth day of New York protests as Park Avenue shut down amid calls to ‘tax the rich’

Protestors shut down Park Avenue again on Friday as they continue a week of demonstrations on the climate crisis.Activists could be seen on giant tripods blocking off all lanes of the street near the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks.The protests are criticizing the company’s financing of fossil fuels.This shutdown is the fifth consecutive day of climate protests in New York, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and local branches of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.Protestors blocking traffic were holding banners that read things like “How dare you plunder...
Documented

New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System

Since the moment he arrived at a New York City shelter in August, Eyendry Moises Montero Blandin had been requesting a smaller, more private and accessible facility due to his disability. He has a colostomy which requires him to use a pouch, a specific diet, and extra medical care, he said. Montero Blandin, 27, says […] The post New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System appeared first on Documented.
