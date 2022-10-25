Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
Andrew Cuomo is Back… and Not in the Way that You Expected
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has returned to the public eye, but probably not in the way you expected him to. Since resigning as Governor in August of 2021 in the midst of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and has been keeping to himself. He has made a few press statements, but for the most part, we haven't really heard from him. Well, now Andrew Cuomo is back, but rather than returning to the political sphere, he has started a podcast.
New York State’s Top Democrats Call for Trump-Style Section 230 Reform in Aftermath of Buffalo Grocery Store Mass Shooting
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Gov. Kathy Hochul, both Democrats, on Tuesday joined the longstanding GOP effort to pare back protections afforded to online content platforms under the federal law that forms the basis of the internet as we know it. The elected officials released a joint report...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
President Biden speaks in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday, speaking at Onondaga Community College about the Micron plant proposed in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County. You can watch the president’s speech above. The president delivered remarks regarding the construction of a $100 billion Micron “megafab” chip plant. President Biden’s arrival in […]
Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant
MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
President Biden leaves Syracuse after Micron victory lap, speech on economic gains
Syracuse, N.Y. ― President Joe Biden has departed Central New York after delivering a speech at Onondaga Community College Thursday afternoon. Biden was in town to celebrate the federal government’s effort to spur domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, spending that will help bring a Micron Technologies megafab plant and a $100 billion investment to Central New York.
AOL Corp
Hochul, Zeldin offer starkly divergent visions of New York in gubernatorial debate
Viewers of Tuesday night’s debate between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, were treated to such thoroughly divergent narratives on a range of issues important to voters that they could be forgiven for thinking that the two candidates were sometimes not talking about the same state.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Fifth day of New York protests as Park Avenue shut down amid calls to ‘tax the rich’
Protestors shut down Park Avenue again on Friday as they continue a week of demonstrations on the climate crisis.Activists could be seen on giant tripods blocking off all lanes of the street near the headquarters of JPMorgan Chase, one of the world’s largest banks.The protests are criticizing the company’s financing of fossil fuels.This shutdown is the fifth consecutive day of climate protests in New York, led by activist groups like New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and local branches of the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion.Protestors blocking traffic were holding banners that read things like “How dare you plunder...
New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System
Since the moment he arrived at a New York City shelter in August, Eyendry Moises Montero Blandin had been requesting a smaller, more private and accessible facility due to his disability. He has a colostomy which requires him to use a pouch, a specific diet, and extra medical care, he said. Montero Blandin, 27, says […] The post New Yorkers Help Migrants Fleeing From Chaotic NYC Shelter System appeared first on Documented.
Fulton Mayor Michaels Among Invitees To President Biden’s Micron Announcement In Syracuse
FULTON, NY – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse yesterday, Thursday, October 27. “It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring...
Comments / 0