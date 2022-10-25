Read full article on original website
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM
Staunch Liz Truss ally Therese Coffey has said her former boss is “enjoying a well-deserved break” after becoming the UK’s shortest-serving premier.The Cabinet minister said she had been in touch with her “good friend” Ms Truss and looked forward to her returning to the backbenches after a “short break” with her family.Dr Coffey, who was Ms Truss’s deputy prime minister and health secretary, and was reappointed to the Cabinet as Environment Secretary when Rishi Sunak took the reins in No 10, was asked how the ex-PM is faring following her departure just 49 days into the top job.She told Sky...
Mexican GP: what time is the race? And can anyone beat Verstappen?
F1 visits Mexico City this weekend, and Max Verstappen is on the hunt for a record-breaking 14th win of the season. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We’re almost at the end of the 2022 season now, with the Mexican Grand Prix the first of three races left to complete before the drivers trade in their helmets for Christmas party hats.
Sunak is the best choice the Tories could have made – but Labour can still beat him | Jonathan Freedland
Starmer may have preferred to face Mordaunt or Johnson, but the new PM has plenty of vulnerabilities, says the Guardian columnist Jonathan Freedland
Ben Wallace stays on as Britain welcomes a new prime minister
Rishi Sunak’s return to Downing Street, this time to No. 10 as prime minister — next door to his previous residence on that street as Chancellor of the Exchequer at No. 11, where Jeremy Hunt will now reside — marks a return to fiscal responsibility on the part of His Majesty’s Government. Sunak has already signaled that the government’s November revised budget plan, which has been delayed from early in the month to Nov. 17, will involve significant spending reductions. These cuts could include defense spending.
Top Gear TV is back, and here's your big series 33 preview
It’s that time of year when the clock on your dashboard’s about to be an hour out of whack, which must mean a new series of Top Gear is here! Yes, Chris, Freddie and Paddy are back for their seventh series, which means they’ve officially outlasted The Sopranos, and they’re closing in fast on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Big league stuff.
Fail of the century #25: Renault Vel Satis
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. As chairman of the British Official Vel Satis Owners Club (BOVSOC), I am saddened to learn you consider the Vel Satis a ‘fail of the century’. A failure? How dare you? Before the Vel Satis, many asked if France could ever break the German stranglehold on the executive segment. After the Vel Satis, they certainly knew the answer!
Newsreader pulled off air after “gleeful” reaction to Boris Johnson news
BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off air over a “potential breach of impartiality” after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership race. During the BBC News channel segment The Papers on Sunday (October 23), which aired at 10.30pm after Johnson made the announcement at 9pm, Croxall said she was “gleeful” during her introduction.
