Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Clouds clear for Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal sunshine. Mild. High 65. Increasing clouds through the day on Saturday. High 64. Cloudy with a 20% chance of a few, brief showers Sunday morning and afternoon. High 62. Sunshine and mild for Halloween. High 69. Warm and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC's highs in the 60s continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and blustery. Gusts up to 25 mph. High 61. Back to sunshine Friday. High 64. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday. High 64. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the day on Sunday. High 62. Sunny and mild on Halloween. High 67. Warmer and windier Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and middle 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The fall weather continues!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall weather continues in Kansas City!. The lows drop down to 42 Thursday night. However, plenty of sunshine on Friday. With the high close to normal at 64. It won't be as windy as today. The only difference on Saturday will be a few...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Current announces championship week events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is celebrating its first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match. The team has announced an entire week of events surrounding the championship run. The week will culminate in the team’s watch party, presented by Boulevard Brewing Co....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Twin Creeks shopping area sold

Twin Creeks shopping area sold

The Twin Creeks Shopping Center, located northwest of Barry Road and US Hwy. 169 near the Platte-Clay county border, has been sold. ACF Property Management of Studio City, Calif., a California property management company, acquired the retail center in Kansas City’s Northland. The center is reported to be at full occupancy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30

Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

