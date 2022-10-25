Read full article on original website
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
KMBC.com
Clouds clear for Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal sunshine. Mild. High 65. Increasing clouds through the day on Saturday. High 64. Cloudy with a 20% chance of a few, brief showers Sunday morning and afternoon. High 62. Sunshine and mild for Halloween. High 69. Warm and...
KMBC.com
KC's highs in the 60s continue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and blustery. Gusts up to 25 mph. High 61. Back to sunshine Friday. High 64. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday. High 64. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower during the day on Sunday. High 62. Sunny and mild on Halloween. High 67. Warmer and windier Tuesday through next Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and middle 70s.
KMBC.com
The fall weather continues!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fall weather continues in Kansas City!. The lows drop down to 42 Thursday night. However, plenty of sunshine on Friday. With the high close to normal at 64. It won't be as windy as today. The only difference on Saturday will be a few...
KMBC.com
Evergy wants customers to look at vegetation near powerlines as it preps for winter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is asking people to look at the trees in their yards and possible problem branches near powerlines. The utility said a quick walk around the yard could help keep the power on this winter. "The No. 1 cause of outages we see every year...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller to join Bryan Busby weeknights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Neville Miller is joining KMBC 9 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday shift beginning this November. The station will feature coverage from both meteorologists five evenings/nights a week. KMBC 9 also plans to expand the First Alert...
KMBC.com
KMBC 9 Investigates looks at company in charge of bridge project before collapse
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 Investigates has looked into the company in charge of the bridge project, which was the site of Wednesday'sdeadly structural failure. Investigative reporter Matt Flener uncovered county documents on the company's contract. The bridge has faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few...
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
KMBC.com
Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KMBC.com
Mulch fire near I-470 at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility has reignited
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive mulch fire that broke out at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility in Southwest Kansas City near I-470 has reignited. Smoke is again covering the roadway but has not yet caused authorities to close the highway. The flames started up again just a day...
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Current announces championship week events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is celebrating its first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match. The team has announced an entire week of events surrounding the championship run. The week will culminate in the team’s watch party, presented by Boulevard Brewing Co....
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
plattecountylandmark.com
Twin Creeks shopping area sold
The Twin Creeks Shopping Center, located northwest of Barry Road and US Hwy. 169 near the Platte-Clay county border, has been sold. ACF Property Management of Studio City, Calif., a California property management company, acquired the retail center in Kansas City’s Northland. The center is reported to be at full occupancy.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
kansascitymag.com
10 Things To Do This Weekend in KC, October 27-30
Celebrate Halloween and more with ten great things to do in Kansas City the weekend of October 27-30, including Symphonie Fantastique with the KC Symphony Chorus, the longest-running Halloween parade in the KC area, and a spooky transformation at Electric Park. Raven Chacon Lecture. Chacon is an experimental musician and...
KMBC.com
Shania Twain will be in Kansas City next summer at the T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shania Twain is coming to Kansas City in 2023. The five-time Grammy Award-winning country music superstar and the best-selling female artist in country music history will release her new album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023. The album will also coincide with the start...
KMBC.com
KC mayor wagers barbecue, beer with Portland over NWSL championship game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is going all in on the Kansas City Current winning the NWSL championship in a bet with the mayor of Portland, Oregon. In a call to Portland's mayor on Thursday, Lucas explained what was on the line this weekend with the championship match.
