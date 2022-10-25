ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crashing into yard

HOUSTON - A man was found with one gunshot wound after crashing his car into a backyard on Houston's Southside. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night near the 5500 block of Sampson. According to the Houston Police Department, the driver and a passenger were in their car at...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy