BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – “It is the white in the knuckles, the gold in the buckle, and they call the thing the rodeo…” For well over a decade, every spring, rodeo fans have been wowed by the amazing skills of the cowboys, and entertained by the clowns as the International Bull Riders Association comes through Blythewood. For the second year, do to the popularity, the Town of Blythewood is also welcoming the circuit in the fall.

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO