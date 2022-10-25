Read full article on original website
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
Local Living: Adopt a pet from Lexington Co., Animal Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Each week we’re proud to bring you the “pet of the week”. This morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Thunder, a shepard-lab mix from Lexington County Animal Services.
Tyler Ryan learns about the return of the rodeo and meets a "Trick" dog
BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – “It is the white in the knuckles, the gold in the buckle, and they call the thing the rodeo…” For well over a decade, every spring, rodeo fans have been wowed by the amazing skills of the cowboys, and entertained by the clowns as the International Bull Riders Association comes through Blythewood. For the second year, do to the popularity, the Town of Blythewood is also welcoming the circuit in the fall.
Lexington PD hosts annual Fall Festival
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department had their annual fall festival tonight. The event featured fun and games for the whole family to enjoy. Costumes were allowed for kids who took part in trick or treating. Leaders say they are grateful for what this annual event does...
Local Living: ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’, Boo at the Zoo
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. The Columbia City Ballet will present ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’ on October 28th and 29th. The Friday night performance will begin at 7 and Saturday dancers will take...
Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
Rapid Shelter Columbia set to open by November 1st
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Rapid Shelter Columbia, the community being built for people experiencing homelessness, is set to open November 1st. Officials from the City of Columbia gave progress updates earlier today on the pod community, located downtown on Calhoun Street. Each of the 50 pods are meant for individual...
Tyler Ryan learns about Paw Patrol, and auditions for a dancing role
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — To the delight of kids of all ages, Paw Patrol Live returns to the Colonial Life Arena this weekend. Some of the Patrol joined Tyler Ryan and Lindsey for a preview and a dance lesson.
Tyler Ryan learns about Pathways to Healings 100 Man campaign
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Pathways to Healing (formally Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands) is asking for 100 men to sign on the dotted line to help bring awareness to sexual violence. Tyler Ryan learned more from the Executive Director, Rebecca Lorick. You can learn more about the organization...
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
Death at Pepsi warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The PepsiCo company has confirmed the death of an employee at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse on N. Main Street. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed the employee died on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say they do not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for PepsiCo issued...
Midlands seeing rise in pediatric respiratory cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina joins the number of states across the nation where hospitals are filling up due to respiratory infections spreading among children. RSV stands for Respiratory Syncytial virus and the state is seeing an increase in cases among children as well as the flu and other respiratory viruses says Doctor Robin Lacroix with Prisma Health.
Woman killed in accident at Columbia Pepsi warehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday night as she operated a forklift at the Pepsi warehouse in Columbia. According to a Columbia Police report, officers were called to Pepsi Bottling Group on North Main street around 11:30 p.m. Police and EMS arrived and were told the woman...
Columbia Kroger participating in Drug Take Back Day this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Kroger will be accepting unused and expired medications at their drop-off location during DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. Residents can take advantage of this free event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1028 Roberts Branch Parkway.
16th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence happening this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29. The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St. Participants are being asked to join this walk to bring awareness of the violence...
The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce is holding a job recruitment fair Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will be at Cayce City Hall on 1800 12th street. Visit the fair so you can fill out the application or see what jobs they have available.
Prescription take back events happening Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday. The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event...
Police searching for missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for missing 39 year-old James Felder. Authorities say he was last seen on Oct. 12 when he was leaving his job at Ft. Jackson. Family members have not had contact from Felder. He was last scene driving...
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
