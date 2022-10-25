ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD still searching for Ahylea Willard's car

Volunteers were up early Thursday morning preparing the food for the event, which is expected to draw thousands. Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs. Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

E CLT homicide suspect took victim's vehicle

The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Viruses filling up Charlotte hospitals. Meck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson is accused of abducting a person by knifepoint in Columbia, Missouri on...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

