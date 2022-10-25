Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed west Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte. The robbery happened Sunday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1824 Freedom Drive. “We had a suspect enter the business, point...
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Found Dead At McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say that they were attempting to find a missing person when they discovered a body. CMPD has not said if the two incidents are connected. While officers were searching the McAlpine Creek Park, they said that they found a body in one of the park’s creeks.
WBTV
CMPD still searching for Ahylea Willard's car
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs. Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
qcnews.com
E CLT homicide suspect took victim's vehicle
The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Viruses filling up Charlotte hospitals. Meck...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
qcnews.com
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson is accused of abducting a person by knifepoint in Columbia, Missouri on...
WBTV
Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte.
WBTV
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.
WBTV
Family searching for missing Gaston County father
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It's been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
Family of victim hopes murder suspect’s prison sentence is lesson to others
CHARLOTTE — The man who shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard was sentenced to prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal. Tracy Witherspoon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge sentenced him to...
Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting...
