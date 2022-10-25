Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Suzuki Unveils Limited Edition Hayabusa Bol d’Or In France
I’m sure all of you would agree, that among the big four Japanese manufacturers, Suzuki is one of the least exciting in terms of its new and inventive models. No, I’m not hating on Suzuki at all, in fact, I really like their bikes. But hey, despite a good number of its models sporting engines more than a decade old, this hasn’t stopped the company from at least rolling out limited edition models of certain bikes.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
RideApart
Here's What We Can Expect From Peugeot At EICMA 2022
Previously limited mainly to the French market, Peugeot Motocycles, yes, without the "R," has recently embarked on a global quest. The brand has setup shop in numerous countries outside of France—and even outside of Europe—with some of its models becoming available in Asia. Of course, in line with the company's mission for world expansion, it must also release some new models apart from its already established scooter portfolio.
RideApart
Spanish Motorcycle Maker Rieju Introduces E-City Electric Scooter
Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju is best known for its small-displacement, beginner-friendly motorbikes, particularly its dual-sport and supermoto models. In recent times, however, the company has ventured into electric two-wheelers, with the growing popularity of these types of vehicles especially in Europe. It entered the electric market with the uniquely styled Nuuk back in 2021, and now it's launching another electric two-wheeler.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
Carscoops
Bentley Starts Deliveries Of Bentayga EWB Which Now Accounts For 40% Of Sales
Bentley customers will be delighted to hear that production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has just kicked off at the company’s facility in Crewe, UK and that deliveries are now underway. With production of the Bentayga EWB now underway, the British car manufacturer has announced full performance specifications for...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Expedites EV Development And Eyes 2025 Release Date
Royal Enfield has flirted with the idea of introducing an all-electric motorcycle for some time now. Back in November, 2019, then-CEO Vinod Dasari confirmed the existence of an electric prototype at the firm’s UK tech center. Since then, the Indian brand has maintained a slow and steady development pace, reiterating that stance in August, 2022.
Toyota Launches Upgraded GR Supra GT4 Evo For 2023 Racing Season
Despite criticisms about how much it shares with the BMW Z4 and the arrival of the new Nissan Z, the Toyota GR Supra remains a cracking sports car. This year, it got even better with the long-awaited arrival of a manual transmission for the 3.0-liter models, making it an even more engaging partner.
Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World
When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth. Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. […]
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
RideApart
New Suzuki Burgman 125EX Raises The Bar In The Entry-Level Scooter Segment
The Burgman Street 125EX, the newest model in Suzuki's line-up of entry-level maxi-scooters, has been unveiled for the European market. The Street 125EX is an economical, no-frills commuter with a focus on practicality and efficiency, similar to the Burgman Street that is currently offered in various Asian markets. Its maxi-scooter appearance distinguishes it from the other scooters in the 125cc class.
Carscoops
VW Golf R Hurricane Tuned By Apprentices Has Custom Livery, Wide Fenders, And 519 Hp
The VW Golf R, one of the most capable hot hatches in its segment, served as the perfect base for apprentices from the Volkswagen Group Retail Germany (VGRD), who added a series of visual and mechanical modifications turning it into a hyper hatch. The one-off project called “Hurricane” features a striking exterior, a matching interior, and 519 hp from the extensively modified 2.0 TSI engine.
Autoweek.com
On Track, Revolution A-One Is a $193,000 Endorphin Dispenser
The Revolution A-One is the latest giant slayer from esteemed British engineer Phil Abbott, with final assembly in Peterborough, UK. The car gets a German-built carbon-fiber monocoque, born of an efficient resin-transfer molding process (a la McLaren), that earns full FIA safety approval. “As long as your inputs are correct,...
RideApart
2023 Yamaha MT-07 And MT-125 Both Get New TFT Displays In Europe
On October 25, 2022, Yamaha Motor Europe pulled the covers off its 2023 MT-07 and MT-125. The two capable hyper-naked machines get modest but experience-enhancing updates for the new year. They’re more than just some new paint and graphics, though, so let’s take a look. For 2023, the...
marinelink.com
ZF Marine Debuts 4600 POD Propulsion System
Marine driveline specialist ZF announced it will premier its new 4600 POD Propulsion System for large vessels for the first time in North American markets during this week’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show (FLIBS). Engineered for large recreational and commercial vessels with planing and semi-displacement hulls measuring from 80 up...
RideApart
Husqvarna To Get In On Moto2 And Moto3 Action Starting 2023
The Pierer Mobility group is one of the most well-established umbrella companies in the world of racing. All of the motorcycle companies under the group have made a name for themselves in the world of racing. KTM, of course, is the most popular, with its roots dating back decades in the world of off-road. The same goes for Husqvarna and GasGas, who are also established players in the world of off-road racing.
RideApart
Harley-Davidson Reports 21-Percent Revenue Increase Year-On-Year In Q3 2022
On October 26, 2022, Harley-Davidson held its 2022 Q3 earnings call. How are things going following the unexpected production shutdown and supply chain hiccups earlier in the year? From Harley’s account, things are looking better than expected. Harley reports that in Q3, global motorcycle shipments are up 19 percent...
RideApart
2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Unveiled As Bologna's Latest World Premiere
Since Ducati has been livestreaming its World Premiere episodes, it’s loved giving little clues to what bike it’s going to reveal in the individual episode titles. The title for Episode 6, scheduled to stream on October 28, 2022, was Dare to Be Bold. The teaser image was a glimpse of what appeared to be an interesting LED taillight array, close-up and mostly shrouded in shadow. What could it be?
RideApart
Retro Rally Meets Cybertruck With Baak’s Triumph Scrambler 1200 Kit
Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XC and XE models occupy unique territory in the market. Too big to qualify as a dual-sport yet too form-oriented to function as an adventure-tourer, the Scrambler 1200 has carved out a niche in a nostalgic no man's land. To tip the scales in adventure’s favor, France-based custom shop Baak fashioned its Triumph Scrambler 1200 Adventures kit to take on the open road and the trail in style.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition Celebrates the Big 4-0
• VW's GTI 40th Anniversary Edition arrives as a midyear 2023 model. • It slots in between the base S and the SE, with a starting price of $34,150 (add $800 for the automatic transmission). • Production is limited to approximately 1500 units, evenly split between the six-speed stick and...
Comments / 0