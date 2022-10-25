ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman

A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area

(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium

NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
CLIVE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy