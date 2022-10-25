Read full article on original website
Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines
Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council votes to temporarily suspend bar’s liquor license after raunchy performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted to temporarily suspend the liquor license of Shag's Nightclub on Court Avenue on Monday evening. It stems from a viral video from September that shows two women engaging in a sex act at Shag's. Shag's will lose its liquor...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Radio Iowa
Construction underway in Polk County on ‘most accessible park in the country’
Work is now underway on what is hoped to be the most universally accessible park in the country. The park is on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County. Polk County Conservation director, Richard Leopold, says the idea came as they discussed ways to improve the area. “We...
New Jethro’s coming to downtown Des Moines, original location to stay closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Drake neighborhood restaurant is planning to pull up its roots and move. The original Jethro’s BBQ on Forest Avenue has been closed for months with owner Bruce Gerleman saying he planned to renovate and re-open. But now, the decision has been made to move to a new location near […]
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
KCCI.com
Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium
NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
KCCI.com
Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
weareiowa.com
Nonprofit Proteus to host 4th-annual dinner honoring Iowa's farmworkers
The dinner will take place on Nov. 3 at the River Center in Des Moines. Tickets are $125; for more information, visit proteusinc.net.
KCCI.com
Deputies in Marion County believe they are close to solving serious hit-and-run crash
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Marion County authorities are closer to making an arrest in a hit-and-run. Deputies said they have the vehicle involved in the crash that badly hurt a bicyclist over the weekend. You can see a picture of the mangled bicycle on your screen. Deputies are waiting...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Casey's buys land in Waukee for new convenience store, car wash
Casey’s General Stores Inc. paid Stratford Crossing LLC just over $1 million for 2.56 acres located on the northwest corner. of North 10th Street and Northwest Stratford Drive in Waukee, Dallas County real estate records show. The undeveloped ground is west of the new Northwest High School. In August,...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
