Read full article on original website
Related
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made no announcements of any immediate policy changes and in a tweet posted on Friday afternoon, Musk said Twitter will be forming a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” and “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” But that didn’t stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
A closer look at two Netflix reality series that debuted this week
Netflix on Friday, October 28, added another competition series to its growing list of reality shows that includes everything from dating-related titles (like Love is Blind, which is incidentally the #1 show in the US today) to real estate-based series like the 5-season Selling Sunset. The newest is Drink Masters, part of a pair of new reality titles that the streaming giant dropped this week, rounding out a content category that tends to get a bit overshadowed by things like the company’s prestige dramas and Oscar-nominated original movies.
Comments / 0