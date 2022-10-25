Read full article on original website
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race
Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Biden predicts Gisele Fetterman will be 'great, great lady in the Senate'
President Biden predicted that Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, that she will be a "great lady in the senate." Biden made the remark while visiting Pittsburgh, where he was acknowledging the renovation of a bridge that had made headlines after collapsing last year. Biden thanked Fetterman,...
SEAN HANNITY: John Fetterman is a giant fraud
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman pretending to be an "industrious blue collar worker" on "Hannity."
Political analysts react to PA Senate debate
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law
PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman
John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
Rewatch the full Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Debate between John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz met for the first time at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S Senate race. Fetterman stood and participated in the debate for an hour months after suffering a stroke. Fetterman admitted to having issues mushing words together and […]
Key moments from the sole Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate
During their first and only televised debate, Pennsylvania's Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz squared off Tuesday over key issues including abortion, minimum wage and crime just two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is emerging as the bellwether state on the Senate map, with...
Pa. State Senate passes bill amending Controlled Substances Act of 1972
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Senate has advanced a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Commonwealth. The bill passed unanimously on Wednesday and was sent to Governor Tom Wolf's desk on Thursday. It amends the Controlled Substances Act of 1972, which categorized the strips of paraphernalia, making them illegal to own. Allegheny County has said so far in 2022, fentanyl has been involved in 88 percent of accidental overdose deaths.
JESSE WATTERS: John Fetterman has never been the star of the show
Fox News host Jesse Watters wonders how big a role Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's wife Gisele is playing politically in his campaign Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: I'm picking up vibes that [Gisele Fetterman is] the real candidate here. "If you could switch jobs with your...
WGAL
President Joe Biden visits Pennsylvania Thursday, makes campaign stop for John Fetterman
President Joe Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today. Update: Air Force One touched down in Pittsburgh around noon. Biden then gave a speech at the Fern Hollow Bridge. Here's a look at what's expected during the president's visit. First stop, Pittsburgh. While at the Fern Hollow Bridge, the president focused on...
Trump has Pennsylvania back on his election itinerary
Pennsylvania has earned a spot on former President Donald J. Trump’s last big swing before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. With the power of his endorsements on the line, Trump’s Save America political action committee announced Wednesday that the former president will appear at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Westmoreland County at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
Former VP Pence visits in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Luzerne County. Pence was campaigning for 9th District Congressman Dan Meuser at a restaurant near Wilkes-Barre. Fellow republican Jim Bognet was also in attendance; he's the republican candidate for congress in the 8th district. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Biden, Harris to campaign in Pennsylvania for Fetterman in rare election event
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will head to Pennsylvania Friday in an attempt to help Democratic hopeful John Fetterman secure his candidacy in the race for the prized Senate seat, reports said Thursday. The rare joint appearance signifies how close the race for Senate control is in the...
