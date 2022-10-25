ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Obama cuts ads for Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former President Obama cut two ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) as the Democratic surrogate campaigns for candidates ahead of the November midterms.  The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a 30-second ad running statewide on digital platforms and a 60-radio ad […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Political analysts react to PA Senate debate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — So who won the debate? And will the debate have any impact on who voters will support on November 8? The debate covered a wide range of topics. However, with any debate, the winner is oftentimes in the eyes of the beholder. Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick watched the debate with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania US Senate debate will use closed captioning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is two weeks from Tuesday, and the stakes could not be higher for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. abc27 will host the two major candidates, Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, on Oct. 25 for their only scheduled debate. Fetterman is recovering from […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman

John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Key moments from the sole Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

During their first and only televised debate, Pennsylvania's Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz squared off Tuesday over key issues including abortion, minimum wage and crime just two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is emerging as the bellwether state on the Senate map, with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Senate passes bill amending Controlled Substances Act of 1972

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Senate has advanced a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips in the Commonwealth. The bill passed unanimously on Wednesday and was sent to Governor Tom Wolf's desk on Thursday. It amends the Controlled Substances Act of 1972, which categorized the strips of paraphernalia, making them illegal to own. Allegheny County has said so far in 2022, fentanyl has been involved in 88 percent of accidental overdose deaths. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Trump has Pennsylvania back on his election itinerary

Pennsylvania has earned a spot on former President Donald J. Trump’s last big swing before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. With the power of his endorsements on the line, Trump’s Save America political action committee announced Wednesday that the former president will appear at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Westmoreland County at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Former VP Pence visits in Luzerne County

PLAINS, Pa. — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Luzerne County. Pence was campaigning for 9th District Congressman Dan Meuser at a restaurant near Wilkes-Barre. Fellow republican Jim Bognet was also in attendance; he's the republican candidate for congress in the 8th district. Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy