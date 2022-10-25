ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azqFH_0iliOUVM00

SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households . The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits to Florida SNAP accounts on a fixed monthly schedule .

Learn: States Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
Find: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Your Florida EBT card can be used anywhere displaying the Quest logo, which includes most major grocery store chains, some retailers and participating farmers’ markets . Depending on your location, groceries may even be purchased using your EBT card and delivered to your home. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except hot, ready-to-eat foods.

There’s also the SUNCAP Program, which is a food assistance program for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients . If you already receive SNAP benefits, you may be automatically enrolled in the SUNCAP Program when you become eligible for SSI.

There are additional ways to save money using your Florida SNAP EBT card. Here are some discounts or free services available for SNAP recipients to use in November:

  • Amazon Prime: Florida SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is about half the regular cost of a subscription.
  • Farmers’ markets: Fresh Access Bucks (FAB), an initiative of Feeding Florida, is a statewide nutrition incentive program that encourages Florida SNAP recipients to use their benefits at farmers’ markets, produce stands, CSAs, mobile markets and community grocery outlets. If you buy $1 worth of fresh food using your EBT card , you’ll receive $1 in Fresh Access Bucks. Here’s a map with the locations of outlets that are accepting and doubling SNAP and P-EBT benefits.
  • Museums/zoos/aquariums: The Museums for All initiative gives Florida EBT cardholders free or discounted admission to over 600 museums , aquariums, and zoos nationwide.
  • Emergency SNAP: Food replacement benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) are available to SNAP recipients who suffered food losses related to Hurricane Ian, as previously reported by GOBankingRates . Pre-registration is required to receive benefits and eligible households will receive one month of benefits equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size.

Florida’s SNAP benefits are sent out between the 1st and the 28th of every month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your Florida case number (read backward) after dropping the 10th digit.

See: What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?

Here are Florida’s food assistance payment dates for November 2022 :

Case number’s 9th and 8th digits are : Benefits available :
00-03 Nov. 1st
04-06 Nov. 2nd
07-10 Nov. 3rd
11-13 Nov. 4th
14-17 Nov. 5th
18-20 Nov. 6th
21-24 Nov. 7th
25-27 Nov. 8th
28-31 Nov. 9th
32-34 Nov. 10th
35-38 Nov. 11th
39-41 Nov. 12th
42-45 Nov. 13th
46-48 Nov. 14th
49-53 Nov. 15th
54-57 Nov. 16th
58-60 Nov. 17th
61-64 Nov. 18th
65-67 Nov. 19th
68-71 Nov. 20th
72-74 Nov. 21st
75-78 Nov. 22nd
79-81 Nov. 23rd
82-85 Nov. 24th
86-88 Nov. 25th
89-92 Nov. 26th
93-95 Nov. 27th
96-99 Nov. 28th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Florida Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money

Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Stimulus update 2022: These states are sending stimulus payments in October

With federal efforts for another round of stimulus payments all but dead, some states are moving forward to provide direct relief to their citizens. A host of states – including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania – have sent inflation relief or stimulus rebates, according to GoBankingRates.com. Three other states, California, Hawaii and Virginia, are in the process of sending payments to residents.
VIRGINIA STATE
foreigndesknews.com

Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Families preparing for Thanksgiving could be impacted by nationwide turkey shortage

TAMPA, Fla. - With Thanksgiving approaching, poultry farmers in Florida are warning that a nationwide turkey shortage could impact families' dinner tables and wallets. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the avian flu outbreak is the major reason behind the decline in the country's turkey population. The virus has killed about six million turkeys, which is roughly 14% of the total U.S. turkey population.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation

Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said Brian Bland, a licensed Florida mold remediator and owner of iMold Water Damage & Mold Restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
207K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy