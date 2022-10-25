ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
MySanAntonio

Fortis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) _ Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $249.9 million. On a per-share basis, the St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street...
MySanAntonio

Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
MySanAntonio

Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
MySanAntonio

Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
NASDAQ

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Benzinga

AutoNation: Q3 Earnings Insights

AutoNation AN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AutoNation missed estimated earnings by 4.91%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $6.31. Revenue was up $286.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNA Financial

CNA Financial CNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNA Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60. CNA Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Charter Communications Earnings Preview

Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
AOL Corp

Meta shares crater 24% after its earnings and revenue outlook miss targets

Meta shares fell 24% at the opening bell Thursday after the Facebook parent missed its Q3 earnings target. Sales fell in the quarter, and Meta gave a weak revenue forecast amid an ad spending slowdown. Its metaverse-focused Reality Labs lost $3.7 billion, taking its total losses this year to $9...
Benzinga

Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Benzinga

AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights

AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
Benzinga

Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
Benzinga

nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
Benzinga

Cumulus Media: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cumulus Media CMLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $4.25 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $151.51 million from...
Benzinga

Mohawk Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Mohawk Industries MHK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mohawk Industries missed estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $3.34 versus an estimate of $3.38. Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same...

Comments / 0

Community Policy