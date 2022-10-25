Read full article on original website
Related
Roll Call Online
House GOP wants answers on IRS leak
House Ways and Means Republicans are renewing pressure on the Biden administration over a leak of taxpayer information to ProPublica last year, urging the Treasury Department to provide more public information on an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure. The taxpayer data was part of a June 2021 article by ProPublica...
Roll Call Online
Coalition gears up for lame-duck push to shield online sellers
Lobbyists for online merchants and payment platforms and their congressional allies are pressing to raise the threshold that triggers tax reporting for certain sales and services before IRS forms go out to more gig workers and freelancers operating online early next year. They’re aiming to attach the change to a...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who authorities said broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” The assault on the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi injected new uneasiness into the nation’s already toxic political climate, just 11 days before the midterm elections. It carried chilling echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when rioters chanted menacingly for the speaker as they rampaged through the halls trying to halt certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington at the time of the California attack, arrived in San Francisco late Friday. Forty-two-year-old David DePape was arrested on charges of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary, police said. Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker’s office said. His doctors expect a full recovery.
Roll Call Online
Mississippi rebuilds health earmark empire in post-Cochran era
Mississippi, the country’s poorest state and its second unhealthiest, was one of the top recipients of health-focused earmarks in 2022, offering a case study in how lawmakers can finagle billions in extra taxpayer funds for their states’ most pressing needs. At first glance, it’s not immediately obvious why...
Man who attacked speaker’s husband Paul Pelosi facing attempted homicide charge – live
Paul Pelosi was attacked at San Francisco home while House speaker was in Washington
Roll Call Online
In administration campaign on ‘junk fees,’ CFPB targets banks
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned banks Wednesday that unexpected overdraft fees and fees charged for depositing a check that bounces likely run afoul of the law. The CFPB announcement came as part of an administration push to reduce and improve transparency of consumer fees across industries, including banking, travel...
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers urge more scrutiny of Chinese firms in wake of charges
Members of Congress are urging more scrutiny of Chinese companies in the U.S. after the Justice Department this week announced that two Chinese agents sought to obstruct prosecution of a telecommunications company reported to be Huawei Technologies. The criminal charges unsealed Monday against the two Chinese intelligence officers are the...
Roll Call Online
Appeals court won’t review House request for Trump tax returns
A federal appeals court in Washington declined Thursday to revisit a ruling that said the House Ways and Means Committee could gain access to former President Donald Trump’s tax records. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to revisit an opinion from a three-judge panel...
Roll Call Online
Attack on Paul Pelosi puts focus on political violence
An attack Friday against Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reawakened a growing concern in Washington about violent threats against high-ranking figures in politics and government. The Democratic leader was not home at the time, her office said. The intruder was searching for her in the...
Roll Call Online
Democrats are haunted by inflation
We’re less than two weeks out from the congressional elections, and suddenly Democrats have discovered that their top issues for the past few months — democracy, abortion and their “historic legislative accomplishments” — are not the top issues for most voters. So, they decided to pivot to the economy. It hasn’t gone well.
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Keys to the Senate
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. The impact Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate will have on voters is still being sussed out. Democrats...
Fung, Magaziner lock horns in Congressional District 2 radio debate
Congressional hopefuls Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner locked horns in a Friday debate on WPRO radio, repeatedly accusing each other of lying and engaging in "mudslinging." The debate, moderated by Bill Bartholomew, touched on familiar themes — inflation, high gas prices, potential threats to Social Security — but got more personal than...
Roll Call Online
Who can lift up Congress? Maybe dogs
Rep. Tony Cárdenas was unusually alone in his Rayburn office that day, hiding from a mob as he watched the violence unfold on television. His office felt especially empty without Teddy, the Cavapoo mix who accompanies communications director Clarissa Rojas to work. Teddy is almost always there, but not on Jan. 6, 2021. Rojas had left him with a friend because of a weird gut feeling, and she wonders if he would have been able to handle it.
Roll Call Online
Arizona GOP leader takes Jan. 6 subpoena fight to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily paused enforcement of a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol for the phone records of the head of the Arizona Republican Party. The emergency request from state party chair Kelli Ward follows a decision from...
Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, his former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November rebuke. Obama begins a hopscotch across battleground states Friday in Georgia, and he will travel Saturday to Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania. The itinerary, which includes rallies with Democratic candidates for federal and state offices, comes as Biden and Democrats try to stave off a strong Republican push to upend Democrats’ narrow majorities in the House and Senate and claim key governorships ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Health Care — Biden officials partner with MLB for vaccine PSA
We officially have a new Rihanna song for the first time in six years and we even got a music video. In health news, we’ll take an early look at a Biden administration PSA set to air during the World Series. Plus, the flu is hitting early this year and hospitalizations are at record highs.
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court to hear arguments over race in college admissions
The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a pair of cases Monday about whether the use of race in college admissions decisions at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina is unconstitutional or violates a federal anti-discrimination law. The cases are the most prominent of several this term in...
We all benefit from race-conscious college admissions — let’s not go backward now
Oral arguments before the Supreme Court at the end of this month will provide a dramatic setting for the national debate over the fairness of race-conscious admissions in higher education. But the drama is not so much in what we will hear—in both these cases, the parties have laid out...
Comments / 0