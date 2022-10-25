ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Democrats are haunted by inflation

We’re less than two weeks out from the congressional elections, and suddenly Democrats have discovered that their top issues for the past few months — democracy, abortion and their “historic legislative accomplishments” — are not the top issues for most voters. So, they decided to pivot to the economy. It hasn’t gone well.
Roll Call Online

At the Races: Keys to the Senate

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. The impact Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate will have on voters is still being sussed out. Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into their California home Friday, police said, leaving him needing hospital treatment. The attacker, named by police as 42-year-old David Depape, had the hammer with him when he broke in, according to MSNBC. Paul Pelosi was home alone, as his wife -- who is second in line to the presidency -- was working in Washington. 
WASHINGTON, CA
Roll Call Online

Arizona GOP leader takes Jan. 6 subpoena fight to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily paused enforcement of a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol for the phone records of the head of the Arizona Republican Party. The emergency request from state party chair Kelli Ward follows a decision from...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

Appellate ruling may force another Supreme Court look at CFPB

An appeals court ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding structure is unconstitutional raises the stakes in a long battle over the agency, potentially setting the stage for a test the Supreme Court sidestepped only two years ago when it declined to find the entire agency unconstitutional. A...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

Who can lift up Congress? Maybe dogs

Rep. Tony Cárdenas was unusually alone in his Rayburn office that day, hiding from a mob as he watched the violence unfold on television. His office felt especially empty without Teddy, the Cavapoo mix who accompanies communications director Clarissa Rojas to work. Teddy is almost always there, but not on Jan. 6, 2021. Rojas had left him with a friend because of a weird gut feeling, and she wonders if he would have been able to handle it.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy