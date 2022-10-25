Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
Fore! No one was safe on the green at Donald Trump's golf course when the #45 took a swing during the $50 million finale to the LIV Golf’s maiden season on Thursday — especially not his archenemy President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Trump...
Roll Call Online
Democrats are haunted by inflation
We’re less than two weeks out from the congressional elections, and suddenly Democrats have discovered that their top issues for the past few months — democracy, abortion and their “historic legislative accomplishments” — are not the top issues for most voters. So, they decided to pivot to the economy. It hasn’t gone well.
Roll Call Online
At the Races: Keys to the Senate
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. The impact Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate will have on voters is still being sussed out. Democrats...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Rep. Speier stresses importance of voting, warns 'democracy is at risk' in final town hall
Rep. Speier won her first local election in 1980 for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. She says voting in elections matters, explaining how she won her California State Senate race in 1985 by just 555 votes.
Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer
An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into their California home Friday, police said, leaving him needing hospital treatment. The attacker, named by police as 42-year-old David Depape, had the hammer with him when he broke in, according to MSNBC. Paul Pelosi was home alone, as his wife -- who is second in line to the presidency -- was working in Washington.
Roll Call Online
Arizona GOP leader takes Jan. 6 subpoena fight to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily paused enforcement of a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol for the phone records of the head of the Arizona Republican Party. The emergency request from state party chair Kelli Ward follows a decision from...
Roll Call Online
Will election map show red in Rhode Island’s open House seat?
WARWICK, R.I. — Allan Fung, the Rhode Island Republican hoping to break the Democrats’ grip on this blue state and win an open House seat, says he gets an earful about the rising cost of food and fuel no matter where he goes. From the neighborhoods of Providence...
Roll Call Online
Appellate ruling may force another Supreme Court look at CFPB
An appeals court ruling that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding structure is unconstitutional raises the stakes in a long battle over the agency, potentially setting the stage for a test the Supreme Court sidestepped only two years ago when it declined to find the entire agency unconstitutional. A...
Roll Call Online
Who can lift up Congress? Maybe dogs
Rep. Tony Cárdenas was unusually alone in his Rayburn office that day, hiding from a mob as he watched the violence unfold on television. His office felt especially empty without Teddy, the Cavapoo mix who accompanies communications director Clarissa Rojas to work. Teddy is almost always there, but not on Jan. 6, 2021. Rojas had left him with a friend because of a weird gut feeling, and she wonders if he would have been able to handle it.
Hillsborough transportation tax referendum back on — for now
Hillsborough County’s effort to let voters have their say on a sales tax to fund transportation is back on, at least for now, after an appellate court judge Friday issued a stay in the case. The decision by a judge in Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeal halts the...
Comments / 0