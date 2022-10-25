Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Editorial: A legacy of Walter Beinecke-Historic preservation
(Oct. 6, 2022) In 1968 one of the biggest events to transform the commercial landscape and economic future of the island occurred when Walter Beinecke Jr. undertook a massive project to rebuild the docks at Straight Wharf, South Wharf and Commercial Wharf, transforming the water side into a modern boat basin, capable of handling luxury yachts as well as small boats.
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich
(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
capecod.com
Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod
CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in East Orleans as well. Rainfall totals of 4 inches in Chatham and 3 inches in Eastham were reported. Street flooding was also reported in parts of Wellfleet and Eastham.
Inquirer and Mirror
Kathawala finishes second, Whalers place sixth in Cape & Islands golf championship
(Oct. 27, 2022) The golf team wrapped up the final competition of the season on a high note, as Henry Kathawala finished tied for second and as a team Nantucket finished inside the top third during Thursday’s Cape & Islands High School Golf Championships at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss
(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Inquirer and Mirror
Editorial: Who's your doctor?
(Oct. 27, 2022) What good is a big, brand-new hospital if we don’t have doctors to staff it?. That’s the very real problem we are facing on Nantucket, as yet another doctor is leaving the island after serving less than a year here. Dr. Alexinna Johns will finish...
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
Boston Globe
This Cape Cod bookseller wants to help you find your next read
Caleb Seaver, a bookseller at Titcomb's Bookshop in East Sandwich, joins us for the Boston.com Book Club. For Caleb Seaver, the head of the old books department at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich, bookstores feel like an extension of home. “They’re a vital space because there’s nothing else out...
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer beats Falmouth Academy 1-0
(Oct. 28, 2022) The girls soccer team scored early and then held on the rest of the way for a narrow 1-0 road win Thursday over Falmouth Academy in the Whalers’ penultimate game of the regular season. Nantucket (9-6-1) blew out the Mariners 6-0 when they squared off on-island...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Inquirer and Mirror
Op-Ed: Geoff Diehl for Governor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
Inquirer and Mirror
Opinion: Let’s find a compromise on Sconset Bluff conundrum
(Oct. 13, 2022) Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German empire, once remarked that “politics is the art of compromise.”. When it comes to the ongoing – but rather senseless – battle between the Conservation Commission and the Sconset Bluff Preservation group, the time has come for compromise. The time has come for a solution that can not only benefit the people in Sconset, like me and my family, who live on the Sconset bluff, but also will benefit homeowners across the island, from Madaket, to Cliff Road, to Hulbert Avenue where erosion is perhaps even more of an acute problem than it is along the Sconset bluff.
capecod.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
capeandislands.org
'My situation is dire': Tenants of Eastman building face Monday deadline to vacate apartments
In a case drawing attention as a symbol of Cape Cod’s expensive housing market, tenants in the low-priced apartments above Eastman’s Hardware in Falmouth say they can’t find housing they can afford when the new landlord forces them out. The deadline is looming Monday for them to...
Inquirer and Mirror
Hospital losing another doctor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Dr. Alexinna Johns is leaving Nantucket Cottage Hospital Nov. 4 after 10 months on the island. While at the hospital she practiced family medicine and obstetrics in its outpatient clinic with an added focus on addiction medicine. Hospital officials said they will be able to fill the void left by her departure.
savebuzzardsbay.org
Protected: Why should I upgrade my septic system to help restore West Falmouth Harbor?
With many years invested in tackling the nitrogen pollution problem stemming from wastewater, there remains more work to do to Restore West Falmouth Harbor. Inner West Falmouth Harbor is still significantly polluted by excess nitrogen causing algae blooms that block sunlight to eelgrass beds which provide critical habitat for fish, shellfish, and wildlife. When algae decomposes it creates a murky water column, consumes oxygen, and further diminishes water quality for wildlife habitat, swimming, fishing, and boating.
Inquirer and Mirror
Editorial: A little decorum, please
(Oct. 13, 2022) Island issues over the last couple of years remind us of what the great Calvin Trillin used to call uncivil liberties. The short-term rental debate, the geotube project at Sankaty Bluff, the 40 B development called Surfside Crossing, the plan to install synthetic turf fields at the high school, the selection of a new fire chief, appointments and non-appointments of qualified people to town boards and committees have all raised both blood pressures and voices.
Inquirer and Mirror
Editorial: Opportunity for town, NFD to put animosity aside
(Sept. 15, 2022) Never was the importance of the Nantucket Fire Department more clear than during the blaze that destroyed the Veranda House hotel in early July. The small department, operating with only a limited amount of mutual aid, contained the fire to the hotel and two nearby homes, preventing its spread throughout the densely developed surrounding streets.
Comments / 0