(Oct. 13, 2022) Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the German empire, once remarked that “politics is the art of compromise.”. When it comes to the ongoing – but rather senseless – battle between the Conservation Commission and the Sconset Bluff Preservation group, the time has come for compromise. The time has come for a solution that can not only benefit the people in Sconset, like me and my family, who live on the Sconset bluff, but also will benefit homeowners across the island, from Madaket, to Cliff Road, to Hulbert Avenue where erosion is perhaps even more of an acute problem than it is along the Sconset bluff.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO