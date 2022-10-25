Read full article on original website
Chicken Box Halloween Party
For the 21 and over crowd, The Chicken Box’s annual Halloween Party has been the place to see and be seen in costume for decades. Nantucket’s favorite country band Dalton & the Sheriffs provides the music starting at 10:15 p.m., and tickets are available at the door on Dave Street.
Brooke E. Nolte, 40
Brooke E. (Tejada) Nolte, 40, of Nantucket, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at at the Elks Lodge, 63 Baystate Road, Wakefield.
Kathawala finishes second, Whalers place sixth in Cape & Islands golf championship
(Oct. 27, 2022) The golf team wrapped up the final competition of the season on a high note, as Henry Kathawala finished tied for second and as a team Nantucket finished inside the top third during Thursday’s Cape & Islands High School Golf Championships at Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee.
Whalers cruise past Falmouth, Sandwich
(Oct. 27, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities. But the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in its final home match of...
Island Cup kicks off Saturday on the Vineyard
(Oct. 28, 2022) The Whalers will have the chance to erase the bad taste of a winless season with a victory over archrival Martha’s Vineyard in Saturday’s Island Cup showdown. Nantucket (0-7) and the Vineyard (1-6) both enter the game, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on...
Has Town Meeting run its course? Council supporters say yes
We really need to explore changes. I thought back then that maybe a representative Town Meeting might work, but the more I look at it, the more I think the town council form is best.”. (Oct. 27, 2022) A couple of weeks after a sparsely attended Special Town Meeting in...
Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss
(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
Volleyball improves to 15-1 with Sandwich win
(Oct. 26, 2022) The location may have changed but the result didn’t as the volleyball team went on the road Wednesday and beat Sandwich 3-1, the same score from the Whalers’ win over the Blue Knights on-island a week earlier. Nantucket (15-1) came out firing and won the...
Girls soccer beats Falmouth Academy 1-0
(Oct. 28, 2022) The girls soccer team scored early and then held on the rest of the way for a narrow 1-0 road win Thursday over Falmouth Academy in the Whalers’ penultimate game of the regular season. Nantucket (9-6-1) blew out the Mariners 6-0 when they squared off on-island...
Op-Ed: Maura Healey for Governor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Editor’s Note: This fall, Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor as Charlie Baker has opted not to run for a third term. Last week we asked the chairs of both the Nantucket Democratic Town Committee and Nantucket Republican Town Committee to write endorsements for their candidates. The Inquirer and Mirror’s endorsements for local candidates and governor will appear in next week’s issue. The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 29. Early voting is underway now through Nov. 4 at the town building.
Volleyball beats SJP 3-1 to win Lighthouse title in regular season finale
(Oct. 27, 2022) The volleyball team closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over St. John Paul II for the Whalers’ third straight Cape & Islands League Lighthouse Division championship with the state tournament set to begin next week. Nantucket (16-1) dropped the opening set 25-22 but...
Boys soccer shuts out Sturgis East 3-0
The boys soccer team found the back of the net three times Thursday in a road win over Sturgis East, but the game was even more unbalanced than the shutout would suggest as the Whalers dominated from just about start to finish. Edin Vasquez opened the scoring in the first...
Rayport proposing another warrant article to restructure NP&EDC
(Oct. 27, 2022) Hillary Hedges Rayport plans to file a new article for the May 2023 Annual Town Meeting, aimed at changing the makeup of the Nantucket Planning & Economic Development Commission. It will be the second such article she has filed. Voters referred her previous attempt, at this May’s...
Field hockey battles against D-Y
(Oct. 27, 2022) The field hockey team got a taste of what the postseason will be like with an intense match against Dennis- Yarmouth Tuesday. The result was a 2-0 loss to a strong Dolphins team that beat them by twice as much in their first matchup of the year.
Girls soccer locks up a spot in the postseason
(Oct. 27, 2022) The girls soccer team clinched a spot in the Div. 4 playoffs Monday with a dominant 7-0 road win over Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical, thanks to strong passing and great teamwork. The win improved the Whalers to 8-6-1 on the season. Friday’s game against Rising Tide will not...
Editorial: Who's your doctor?
(Oct. 27, 2022) What good is a big, brand-new hospital if we don’t have doctors to staff it?. That’s the very real problem we are facing on Nantucket, as yet another doctor is leaving the island after serving less than a year here. Dr. Alexinna Johns will finish...
Dense fog advisory through Wednesday morning
(Oct. 25, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a dense-fog advisory for Nantucket through 7 a.m. Wednesday. According to the NWS, visibility is expected to be a quarter-mile or less. Driving will be difficult in heavy-fog areas. If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Hospital losing another doctor
(Oct. 27, 2022) Dr. Alexinna Johns is leaving Nantucket Cottage Hospital Nov. 4 after 10 months on the island. While at the hospital she practiced family medicine and obstetrics in its outpatient clinic with an added focus on addiction medicine. Hospital officials said they will be able to fill the void left by her departure.
Swimming coach resigns after being asked to step down from girls team
(Oct. 27, 2022) With the first day of winter sports practices just over a month away, Nantucket High School will need to find a new coach to lead its successful swimming program after the recent resignation of several members of the previous coaching staff, including longtime head coach Jim Pignato.
