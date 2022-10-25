ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names His Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

Isiah Thomas' hating on Michael Jordan continues. The legendary Detroit Pistons point guard has named LeBron James the best player to ever play the game. Thomas believes the stats and total body of work give the nod to LeBron. “LeBron James, to me, is the best who has ever played,”...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO

