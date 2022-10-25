Rishi Sunak officially becomes British prime minister

Rishi Sunak was officially appointed Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday after a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, making him the fifth person in the role in the last six years.

At age 42, he’s the youngest British leader in more than 200 years and as the son of South Asian immigrants, is the first person of color as well as the first Hindu to hold the premiership.

“I understand how difficult this moment is,” Sunak said in his first address, referring to the country’s economic crisis and turmoil.

“When the opportunity to serve comes along, you cannot question the moment, only your willingness,” he went on. “So I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics. To reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party.”

Sunak is the third Conservative prime minister this year and begins his tenure with the difficult task of bringing back together his party, left severely splintered after months of tumultuous leadership under his predecessors Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, who quit in July after becoming stuck in a series scandals.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the prime minister, Sunak acknowledged the “profound economic crisis” triggered by the mistakes made by his immediate predecessor, Truss. She held onto Britain’s top political post for just 44 days before stepping down last week.

Sunak was selected to replace her as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday. It marks a stunning reversal for the young politician, who just weeks ago lost his bid for the premiership to Truss.

“The aftermath of COVID still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains the world over,” Sunak said as he also “paid tribute to” Truss.

“She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country,” he continued. “It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made.”

Sunak added: “Not borne of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless.”

At the end of her brief tenure, Truss offered a defense of her low-tax economic vision, doubling down on her free-market principles of “lower taxes” and “delivering growth,” despite roiling the markets with her Sept. 23 budget package.

Sunak on Tuesday promised a return to “economic stability and confidence,” further vowing to lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

