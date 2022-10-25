ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tax landscape impacted by inflation ahead of 2023

By Erin Fe
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Anhow_0iliNzhy00

People are still receiving their Middle-Class Tax Refunds in the mail or by direct deposit. The Refund comes as millions of families are affected by inflation across the U.S.

You can find the Middle-Class Tax Refund calculator here , to see how much you and your family might receive.

KSBY caught up with a local wealth advisor to find out how inflation is changing the tax landscape for 2023.

“The income tax brackets will go up by about 7.1%,” said Dillon McGill, a Wacker Wealth Partners advisor.

He said that an increase is important because it might save you more money in your pocket.

“You might cross that threshold, going the other direction and stay in the 12% bracket. So someone, if their income doesn't change a whole lot from 2022 to 2023, might pay less in taxes in 2023," he clarified.

While the money from the refund helps, McGill says the amounts are not likely to make or break someone's financial situation.

You are eligible to receive the Middle-Class Tax Refund if:

  • You filed your 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021
  • You meet the income limits
  • California resident for at least 6 months in 2020
  • Located in California when the payment is issued.

As people check their accounts for the money, the State of California will not be taxing the aid.

“The Franchise Tax Board has said that they will not be taxable as income to the state. It's to be determined whether or not they'll be taxable at the federal level,” McGill added. However, the federal government did not tax the Golden State Stimulus Checks when they were deployed previously.

McGill did have some advice on how to save in the face of inflation: “If you're trying to save for retirement and manage some looming debt that you have, whether it's student debt or a mortgage, the best thing to do is to pause first to evaluate the kind of debt that it is.”

Recently, an Appeals Court put President Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan on pause, so many are uncertain of that future.

McGill recommended potentially deferring big purchases for when the economy is less volatile, but also said that not all debt is a bad thing.

“If the debt has a fixed interest rate and that interest rate is relatively low, then you're in a fairly good position to direct dollars towards your savings. Now, if it's credit card debt, which has a really high-interest rate and can potentially keep climbing, it's not a fixed rate, then you're going to want to pay that off as soon as possible. That's way more important to pay off that kind of debt than to direct money towards your savings," he told KSBY.

McGill recommended that people maintain an emergency fund with at least three months' worth of expenses in case of a layoff, job transition, or personal emergency.

“With times like this, that gets scary in terms of what the markets are doing and what it might feel like the economy is doing. It's important to fall back on a plan,” said McGill.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Fortune

Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

The IRS released inflation-adjusted marginal rates and brackets for 2023 on Tuesday, and many workers will see higher take-home pay in the new year as less tax is withheld from their paychecks. Additionally, the agency released the standard deduction for next year. It is increasing by $900 to $13,850 for...
Fox Business

Record-high Social Security increase could mean steeper taxes for some retirees

The biggest Social Security cost-of-living increase in 40 years could bring along an unwelcome side effect for retired Americans already grappling with inflation: higher taxes. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted from tax has remained unchanged...
The Hill

Tax filers can keep more money in 2023 as IRS shifts brackets

The IRS on Tuesday announced rule adjustments to account for inflation for the 2023 tax year, including shifts for tax brackets and the standard deduction. The IRS releases inflation adjustments annually, but this year’s announcement comes amid heightened economic concerns about high inflation and a potential recession. The adjustments...
GOBankingRates

6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret

Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
GOBankingRates

27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...
CNET

Inflation Could Put More Money in Your Paycheck Next Year: Tax Changes for 2023

Inflation may be bumping up what you pay at the pump and in the store right now, but it could also boost the amount you take home in your check next year. Last week's release of inflation data for September triggered several cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, for 2023. These included the biggest increase in Social Security benefits in 42 years. High inflation in 2022 also means major changes to the federal income tax code for 2023, including 7% increases to the standard deduction and income thresholds for tax brackets.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Inflation Could Affect your Paycheck In 2023

Many Americans are hoping for wage increases to offset thefastest inflation in 40 years, but a number of factors could affect your take-home pay in 2023. And, because inflation is so high, the IRS and other government agencies are changing many rules to account for the price increase.
dallasexpress.com

IRS Raises 2023 Tax Brackets for Inflation

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is adjusting its 2023 tax brackets and increasing deductions to counter the soaring costs of goods and services caused by inflation. The IRS announced Tuesday that tax brackets would increase by roughly 7% in 2023 as part of the agency’s annual inflation adjustments. September’s...
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy