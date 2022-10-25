Brand New ‘Emergent Entertainment PLC’ Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

Read full article on original website
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...
Ink Finance Releases the Beta Version of Its All-in-1 On-chain DAO Tool for Ambitious DAOs
Over the past few years, there has been explosive growth in the number of DAOs amid a paradigm shift in blockchain governance. DAO has proved to be a game-changer through community decision-making, as they have challenged the role of the central authority present in existing organizations. As for what DAOs,...
Blockchain in the supply chain – What does the future look like?
A modern supply chain typically consists of hundreds of stages managed by dozens of specialists who work with tons of documents all over the world. Logistics processes may drag on for weeks or even months. As the shipping industry is becoming more complex, there is less and less transparency in communication between its participants. The large number of logistics companies crowding the space makes it problematic to detect violations. According to a joint study by Accenture and logistics giant DHL, more than 500,000 shipping companies in the US are causing data siloing and transparency issues. According to the report, blockchain can solve many of the problems plaguing logistics and supply chain management.
Eco-friendly Crypto Project IMPT Raises $10.8M After Signing Huge Affiliate Partnerships
With cryptocurrency projects like Bitcoin negatively impacting the environment due to the high levels of energy used, IMPT is a new cryptocurrency platform that aims to be eco-friendly and contribute towards environmental sustainability. Offering individuals the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions by receiving crypto-based cashback in the form of IMPT...
Market Making Services Can Offer Critical Advantages to Early Stage Projects
Market makers in crypto have a reputation that precedes themselves. Despite what many would have you believe, MMs are actually a neutral force when they’re used correctly. So does that mean tokenized projects should deploy such tools as a matter of course?. Fact is, new crypto projects especially need...
LBank Labs Invites Czhang to join as Investment Group Member
Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 26, 2022 — Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.
How The Crypto Winter Affects Google’s Ad Business
According to a report from CNBC, big tech company Google has been affected by the downside trend in the crypto market. The company recently published its Q3 2022, earnings report showing that its revenues decreased due to the decline in value across the nascent asset class. In 2021, when the...
These Projects Are Accelerating Metaverse Mass Adoption With Capability & Utility
As the virtual world develops, the metaverse is slowly but surely taking shape. The metaverse is a collective, virtual space that has been created by the convergence of physical and digital realities. It’s a decentralized space too, not owned by a single company or vendor. In this way, the metaverse revolves around an independent virtual economy that’s powered by cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.
Anthony Georgiades Explains The Importance of Minting Your NFTs on Your Own Smart Contract
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the crypto space, and even the attention of people outside of crypto, to a new level. From the very beginning to this very day, some NFTs get sold for millions of dollars in the form of cryptocurrencies. However, getting into crypto can be a difficult...
Can UNI and DOT both reach $10 in 2023? Why APE and D2T have a bigger chance
Two of the biggest altcoins in the space – Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) have witnessed massive corrections in their token price throughout 2022. While the bear market continues across the digital assets space, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new cryptocurrency rushing through its presale stage. Along with...
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
Oryen Network’s Next Price Increase Will Bring Investors To Triple Digit Gains Over Aptos
You don’t often get the chance to invest in a credible crypto before it launches into the stratosphere. Those who had that opportunity with BTC are sitting on yachts right now. And especially in the current economic climate, future gains seem hard to find. But they aren’t impossible, and while yacht-level gains might still be difficult, the right choices could help revolutionize your financial future and set your portfolio up for plentiful profits.
60x Potential For Oryen Network, Pancakeswap And Spookyswap In 2023
In the recent bear market run, you might think that massive gains for crypto projects are a thing of the past. But assuming that would be a mistake. There’s still all sorts of potential in crypto, especially if you invest in the right projects that are primed for growth.
Twitter Announces New Feature ‘NFT Tweet Tiles’
It’s a hectic and non-stop week for Twitter, as the social media platform counts down it’s final days as a publicly-traded company on the heels of the Elon Musk-led private acquisition. However, the platform’s development team is seemingly still full steam ahead, and has announced a new feature in testing around NFTs on Thursday.
BitStarz Bonus Code ᐅ TOPBONUS (Free Sign Up Promo Offer)
BitStarz is an online casino which offers a wide variety of games for, but not limited to, crypto gambling. They also offer a welcome bonus that the users can claim using the BitStarz bonus code: TOPBONUS. Win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to the FIFA World Cup and $30,000 in exclusive...
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
WOW Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022
After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe. World of Web3 (WOW) Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands Web3 experts to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions, and had massive success. The event had 7000+ attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and 100+ investors from various industries.
Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know
Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
