Brand New ‘Emergent Entertainment PLC’ Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

A modern supply chain typically consists of hundreds of stages managed by dozens of specialists who work with tons of documents all over the world. Logistics processes may drag on for weeks or even months. As the shipping industry is becoming more complex, there is less and less transparency in communication between its participants. The large number of logistics companies crowding the space makes it problematic to detect violations. According to a joint study by Accenture and logistics giant DHL, more than 500,000 shipping companies in the US are causing data siloing and transparency issues. According to the report, blockchain can solve many of the problems plaguing logistics and supply chain management.

2 DAYS AGO