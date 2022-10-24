PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Duke men's golf team wraps up its fall schedule this weekend at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, with the 54-hole event beginning on Friday and running through Sunday. The 12-team field includes eight teams ranked in the top-100 nationally. Hosted by VCU, the event is viewed as one of the top collegiate events and is held at the Ocean Club Golf Course. The course is setup to play at 7,159 yards with a par of 72 this weekend.

DURHAM, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO