Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Related
goduke.com
Blue Devils & Irish Tie, 2-2, to Conclude Regular Season
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In a battle of two top-11 ranked teams on Thursday in Notre Dame, Ind., the No. 11 Duke women's soccer team tied No. 4 Notre Dame, 2-2, to conclude the regular season at Alumni Stadium. With the draw, the Blue Devils concluded the regular season...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Battle Hokies in Final Regular Season Match
DURHAM – No. 3 Duke plays its regular season finale on Friday night, traveling to take on Virginia Tech. The undefeated Blue Devils (10-0-4, 4-0-3) match up against the Hokies (2-12-1, 0-7-0) at Thompson Field on the final match day of the ACC regular season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACC Network, with Steve Schlanger and Michael Lahound on the call.
goduke.com
Men's Golf Set to Finish Fall Season
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The Duke men's golf team wraps up its fall schedule this weekend at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, with the 54-hole event beginning on Friday and running through Sunday. The 12-team field includes eight teams ranked in the top-100 nationally. Hosted by VCU, the event is viewed as one of the top collegiate events and is held at the Ocean Club Golf Course. The course is setup to play at 7,159 yards with a par of 72 this weekend.
goduke.com
Johnson Named Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week
DURHAM – Sophomore defensive back Brandon Johnson was named the Paycom Jim Thorpe Player of the Week, the organization announced Thursday. This was Johnson's third honor of the week after being tabbed the Walter Camp Foundation Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday and the ACC Player of the Week on Monday. The Newton, N.C., native is the second Duke player this season to earn the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, after Jaylen Stinson earned the honor following his performance at Northwestern.
goduke.com
Duke Closes Fall with Trip to Wilmington
DURHAM – The 10th-ranked Duke women's golf team will travel to Wilmington, N.C., this week to close the fall campaign at the Landfall Tradition, which will be contested at the 6,150-yard, par-72 Country Club of Landfall. The tournament will be held Oct. 28-30 with 18 holes of stroke play being played each day.
goduke.com
Side Hustle
This story originally appeared in the 14.3 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- October 2022. Sports are a microcosm of life. There are peaks and valleys in every single game let alone throughout an athlete’s career. For many, finding that constant outside of the competitive arena is crucial for the mental and emotional well-being.
goduke.com
Whitehead Named to Julius Erving Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead as one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. A native of Newark, N.J., Whitehead averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5...
goduke.com
Carter Named Nominee for Wuerffel Trophy
DURHAM – Duke redshirt junior defensive tackle DeWayne Carter been tabbed a nominee for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. The award is given annually to the player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The 6-3, 298-pound Pickerington, Ohio, native, has been an instrumental piece to...
