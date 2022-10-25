The rise of TON (The Open Network) over the last year has been nothing short of spectacular. Since April, The TON Foundation has announced a host of exciting developments, including high-level negotiations about stablecoin adoption in Cameroon, The Republic of the Congo, and The Democratic Republic of the Congo. Other news has included the creation of large ecosystem funds, such as the Toncoin Fund created in April this year, along with $90m TON Alpha-Vista Fund in July.

2 DAYS AGO