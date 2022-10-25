Read full article on original website
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Tesla is now one of San Antonio's largest tenants with Q3 lease
Tesla signed the largest lease far in San Antonio.
SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost
SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 months
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been under the national spotlight recently for his controversial decision to transport migrants caught illegally crossing the border to northern states.
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
John DeLorean's daughter launches car venture, pushing back at San Antonio electric vehicle firm
Kat DeLorean has been a vocal critic of San Antonio-based DeLorean Motors Reimagined on social media.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby
The decades-old restaurant cited multiple difficulties in a Facebook post and said it's entertaining buyout offers.
New owners of San Antonio Northwest Side apartments plan $6M overhaul
Upgrades will include new kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Dia de los Muertos isn't just a tradition in San Antonio, it's marketable
Celebrating the dead might be the next big holiday.
KSAT 12
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene
Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
San Antonio could receive new train routes if TxDOT secures federal funds
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger in Texas, but one exception to that rule might be train travel. And the more that the Lone Star State grows, the more its newest residents are wondering: Why?. “Suburban commuter or regional rail or even intercity passenger rail. The more...
Texas officials offer tips, tricks, alternatives for a safe Halloween
A fun-filled holiday doesn't need to turn tragic.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
