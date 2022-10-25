ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SA council paid consultant $325k for economic 'strategic framework', the city's economic director defends the cost

SAN ANTONIO — "Cookie-cutter." "Hardly any specifics." Those were phrases San Antonio City Councilmember Clayton Perry used to describe the Economic Development Strategic Framework created by Austin-based TIP Strategies, Inc. The 64-page document is meant to be a "guiding document (that) defines the Economic Development Department’s (EDD) role in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
