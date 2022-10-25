ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ visit ghostly Staten Island neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Sandy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island and other parts of the metropolitan area. But the memories remain fresh for those borough residents who were here for the superstorm. And we haven’t forgotten those whose lives were lost to Sandy or those Islanders who lost their homes to the storm’s devastation storm surge.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million

A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘A lot of work to do’; New Yorkers reflect on 10-year Sandy anniversary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ten years after Hurricane Sandy decimated neighborhoods in and around New York Harbor, many of those areas remain vulnerable to coastal storms. A coalition of organizations in the New York metro area put together a cruise around the harbor Wednesday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, and most of the speakers, including some elected officials, lamented the slow progress of coastal resiliency storms meant to protect some of the most vulnerable answers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

“We are in a much better place”: SIUH hosts ribbon cutting for new power plant

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) welcomed elected officials and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The event was held to mark the near completion of the state-of-the-art power plant located in what will soon be the new labor and delivery center at the hospital. The project began in 2018, but the realization of its need came to executives amid Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
