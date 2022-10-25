Read full article on original website
Drone footage captures NYC Winter Lantern Festival as it lights the night sky
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has returned to Staten Island for the 2022 holiday season. The annual event, which features hundreds of colorful displays, kicked off Friday at St. George’s Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Created by Kaleido Arts & Entertainment Group and...
From Buddy-Buddy Club to the Road House | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The corner in Sunnyside, 1400 Clove Rd. at Oswego Street, has been a spot for down-home dining since 1972. Tompkinsville native Anthony D’Andrea and his wife, the former Josephine (Joanne) Macaluso, purchased this building as the Buddy-Buddy Club, a simple two-story building, and from there created The Road House.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ visit ghostly Staten Island neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s been 10 years since Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island and other parts of the metropolitan area. But the memories remain fresh for those borough residents who were here for the superstorm. And we haven’t forgotten those whose lives were lost to Sandy or those Islanders who lost their homes to the storm’s devastation storm surge.
Staten Island weekend happenings: Celebrate the 47th anniversary of the cult favorite ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at the St. George Theatre Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween — the scariest holiday of the year — and with that comes plenty of ghosts, ghouls and goblins, and all sorts of spooky, scary, skeletons and creepy characters. The weekend, chock full of all of the above, kicks off on...
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
Who is looking for a new pet? Look no further. October 29-30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and interesting odors.
From pumpkin soup to all-you-can eat – five S.I. restaurants to try before Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall finally brings us a riot of colors. Inspired by the oranges, golds and vermillion on the landscape, chefs around the Island step up to the season. Check out these sweater weather suppers and discover two all-you-can-eat options along the eating journey.
‘High quality couture without high-end prices,’ Staten Island fashion maven opens new boutique
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nicole McGill’s passion for fashion ignited when she was a little girl -- she yearned to wear the clothing she saw on starlets in the movies and on the pages of glossy magazines. But those items were out of her reach due to growing up...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service during Friday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Friday, Oct. 28. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
‘A lot of work to do’; New Yorkers reflect on 10-year Sandy anniversary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ten years after Hurricane Sandy decimated neighborhoods in and around New York Harbor, many of those areas remain vulnerable to coastal storms. A coalition of organizations in the New York metro area put together a cruise around the harbor Wednesday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, and most of the speakers, including some elected officials, lamented the slow progress of coastal resiliency storms meant to protect some of the most vulnerable answers.
Wayfair Way Day 2022: It’s a great time to buy a smoker and smoke that turkey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Craving the flavor and aroma of a big, smoked turkey this holiday season? Well, turns out you don’t need a mint and a huge plot of land to do it. Interest in smoking meats is catching on worldwide, with home chefs attracted to the ease of slow-cooking and convenience of moving the cooking outdoors, freeing up kitchen space.
The 34th Annual Noble Art Auction to benefit the Noble Maritime Collection
STATEN ISLAND — The Noble Maritime Collection will present the 34th Annual John A. Noble Art Auction as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the museum and via LiveAuctioneers. Each year since 1988, local artists and collectors have donated fine art to be auctioned as...
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
“We are in a much better place”: SIUH hosts ribbon cutting for new power plant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) welcomed elected officials and dignitaries to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The event was held to mark the near completion of the state-of-the-art power plant located in what will soon be the new labor and delivery center at the hospital. The project began in 2018, but the realization of its need came to executives amid Hurricane Sandy back in 2012.
10 years later: 54 dramatic photos of when Hurricane Sandy devastated Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We’ve selected 54 of our most powerful photos from the days surrounding, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012 -- the day the storm surge slammed our shores.
Expect delays on Staten Island streets next week due to paving, milling efforts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Drivers should expect delays on several Staten Island streets next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts daytime and nighttime paving and daytime milling efforts in several communities. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are posted...
