Albany, NY

Troy Record

Entertainment calendar

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. PUTNAM PLACE: 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs. Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, 8 p.m. www.putnamplace.com. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Cindy Cande, Bloodx3, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band, 7 p.m. caffelena.org.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs

SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022

Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
cohoes.ny.us

Remsen Street Road Closure and Parking Restrictions for Friday, October 28th

Remsen Street Road Closure and Parking Restrictions. Friday, October 28, 2022 the City of Cohoes will be hosting a Halloween Parade featuring Trunk or Treat & Halloween Party on Remsen Street from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street. Below are the parking restrictions and road closure details. · Remsen Street will...
COHOES, NY

