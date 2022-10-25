Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Lights in the Park moving to Altamont Fairgrounds in 2023
Holiday Lights in the Park will be getting a new home.
Bridge over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale to close
The Roe Bridge carrying Tribrook Road over Roeliff Jansen Kill in Hillsdale will be closed by the end of the day Wednesday
Court rules to transfer ownership of Central Warehouse
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Cohoes road closure notice for Saturday
A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Person fatally struck by train near Everett Road
First responders are investigating after a fatal accident.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
Troy Record
Entertainment calendar
Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. PUTNAM PLACE: 63a Putnam St., Saratoga Springs. Freekbass & The Bump Assembly, 8 p.m. www.putnamplace.com. NO FUN: 275 River St., Troy. Cindy Cande, Bloodx3, 8 p.m. nofuntroy.com. CAFFE LENA: 47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band, 7 p.m. caffelena.org.
Capital Region trick-or-treating hours on Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner on Monday, October 31. Many children will be going out trick-or-treating, but some municipalities in the Capital Region have designated trick-or-treating hours, while others do not.
WRGB
Hundreds of GE Workers rally for fair wages, protect U.S. jobs
SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Hundreds of General Electric (GE) workers from four states including Kansas and Kentucky rallied at the heart of the company Tuesday calling on the company to reinvest in their employees. Among those who marched from State Street to the GE headquarters on Edison Ave was 3rd...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022
Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
Bridge in Scotia to close until 2024
The Village of Scotia has been ordered by the New York State Department of Transportation to close the road over the Sunnyside Road bridge due to its unsafe conditions.
WRGB
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
cohoes.ny.us
Remsen Street Road Closure and Parking Restrictions for Friday, October 28th
Remsen Street Road Closure and Parking Restrictions. Friday, October 28, 2022 the City of Cohoes will be hosting a Halloween Parade featuring Trunk or Treat & Halloween Party on Remsen Street from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street. Below are the parking restrictions and road closure details. · Remsen Street will...
Board game tavern setting up shop in Glens Falls
There's more to the modern world of board games than just chess and checkers. Complex rules, unique artwork, and hours of adventure are in store for anyone who gets into today's tabletop game worlds. Next year, that adventure is set to come to Glens Falls.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
