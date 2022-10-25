ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
