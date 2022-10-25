Read full article on original website
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne
BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
Here Are The Best Spuds In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best restaurants for potatoes in the city.
29 of the best things to do in San Antonio and Texas Hill Country for Halloween
From trunk or treating to haunted trails, here's where to show off your costume this weekend.
Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby
The decades-old restaurant cited multiple difficulties in a Facebook post and said it's entertaining buyout offers.
Dia de los Muertos isn't just a tradition in San Antonio, it's marketable
Celebrating the dead might be the next big holiday.
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
‘Tis the fall festival season in the Alamo City and hot happenings are numerous. Savor the local flavor at Tasting Texas Wine & Food Festival or honor Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair and on the River Walk. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend.For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Tasting Texas Wine & Food FestivalExpand your palate and savor the unique flavors of Texas and San Antonio at Travis Park. This four-day culinary experience will center around a Culinary Market, featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs. Guests can...
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
seguintoday.com
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown
(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
$4.5M Tuscan-inspired villa in New Braunfels offers access to Comal River
A 'New Braunfels gem' is now for sale.
New Braunfels road closures set to impact Wurstfest festivities
It's due to unsafe sidewalk conditions, officials say.
