ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Column: Brady may join top 10 who should’ve stayed retired

An athlete’s decision to retire has long been a perplexing one, especially for those who’ve been at the top of the game. The passion and relentlessness that pushes someone to succeed at the highest levels can make the real world feel so unfulfilling. Even if one does muster the fortitude to step away from the adulation and fame and wealth, the urge to return can be overwhelming.
TAMPA, FL
MLive.com

2 ex-Tigers who ended season with Yankees hit free agency

Two former Detroit Tigers who spent the final weekend of the regular season with the New York Yankees are now free agents. Right-handers Jacob Barnes and Chi-Chi Gonzalez were called up late in the season to protect the Yankees’ pitching depth in advance of the playoffs. They never suited up in the postseason and were eligible to be free agents after being outrighted from the roster.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy