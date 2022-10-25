An athlete’s decision to retire has long been a perplexing one, especially for those who’ve been at the top of the game. The passion and relentlessness that pushes someone to succeed at the highest levels can make the real world feel so unfulfilling. Even if one does muster the fortitude to step away from the adulation and fame and wealth, the urge to return can be overwhelming.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO