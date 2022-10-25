Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly, breezy, and drizzly day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It is a chilly, breezy, and drizzly start to the day. As our cold front continues to sweep through, we are likely to see temps drop to the upper 40s and low 50s and likely struggle there throughout the day. Let’s get...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain and Gusty Winds Sweep Through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds are cranking out there today as a storm system rolls into the Commonwealth. This is bringing the threat for strong storms in here and is part of an overall pattern change that takes us into a more active setup. There’s even a little winter possible into early November.
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
fox56news.com
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
WKYT 27
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
WKYT 27
Henry Clay students return Friday for ‘normal’ day with increased police presence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School is going on as it normally would Friday at Henry Clay High School. However, there is an increased police presence and counselors are at the school to provide support. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The situation caused...
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
wmky.org
Burn Ban for Rowan County
Local leaders say the small amount of rain expected this week will not be enough to mitigate the dry conditions in the region. A seasonal burn ban went into effect at the beginning of October, prohibiting burning between 6 am and 6 pm. Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark issued...
smileypete.com
Town Branch Commons Trail officially opens
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined dozens of walkers, cyclists and folks who work or live downtown to officially open the 2.2-mile Town Branch Commons Trail in October. “This trail is a path to economic vitality, to healthy living and...
WKYT 27
Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care. The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
Frankfort, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WUKY
The late Leslie Jordan's road to fame wound its way through Lexington 'on a whim'
Fans are remembering Will & Grace actor and Tennessee native Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident in Los Angeles. But the jockey-sized jokester had some Kentucky connections as well. A Chattanooga native, Leslie Jordan may be best known for his time under the spotlight in television –...
WKYT 27
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
Comments / 1