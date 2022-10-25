ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly, breezy, and drizzly day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It is a chilly, breezy, and drizzly start to the day. As our cold front continues to sweep through, we are likely to see temps drop to the upper 40s and low 50s and likely struggle there throughout the day. Let’s get...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain and Gusty Winds Sweep Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds are cranking out there today as a storm system rolls into the Commonwealth. This is bringing the threat for strong storms in here and is part of an overall pattern change that takes us into a more active setup. There’s even a little winter possible into early November.
Parts of Lexington dealing with a lingering stink

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the smell of sewage. Lack of rain and damaged parts at a Lexington Wastewater Treatment Facility has led to the odor, in portions of Lexington. Councilman Josh McCurn, council district 2, who represents the area near the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Facility...
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
Burn Ban for Rowan County

Local leaders say the small amount of rain expected this week will not be enough to mitigate the dry conditions in the region. A seasonal burn ban went into effect at the beginning of October, prohibiting burning between 6 am and 6 pm. Rowan County Judge Executive Harry Clark issued...
Town Branch Commons Trail officially opens

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined dozens of walkers, cyclists and folks who work or live downtown to officially open the 2.2-mile Town Branch Commons Trail in October. “This trail is a path to economic vitality, to healthy living and...
Ky. wildlife center provides ‘Bat Room’ for bats in need

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ‘Bat Room’, at the Second Chances Wildlife Center, in Mount Washington Kentucky, provides a home for bats in need of extra care. The ‘Bat Room’ mostly provides a temporary home for bats in need until they have been successfully rehabilitated, and are ready to be released back into nature. However, some bats require lifetime care and will remain in the room permanently.
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Frankfort, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea. A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time. The farm...
