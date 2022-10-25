Adidas drops Ye over antisemitic remarks; Russian court hears Griner's appeal; WhatsApp outage

Read full article on original website
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential
MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug...
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s general counsel, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night. The sources wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the deal, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. But they said Musk is in charge of the social media platform and has fired CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives. Neither source wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves.
Family of financier of last U.S. slave ship breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher's...
