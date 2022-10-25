Read full article on original website
Telegram is selling handles, creating demand for toncoin in the process
Telegram has just created a big source of demand for the cryptocurrency built to collaborate with the hugely popular messaging app. Driving the news: The company is going to start allowing people to buy and sell Telegram handles (user names on the app), but they have to use a cryptocurrency called toncoin (TON) to do it, as TechCrunch reported.
Dot-com bust 2.0 is becoming a reality
There's a distinctly dot-com-ish feel at the moment, as even tech companies that once seemed untouchable are taking massive tumbles in the stock market, Axios Markets author Matt Phillips reports. Why it matters: Stocks that led the market for much of the past decade have fallen on hard times after...
Introducing Chamath 2.0
Chamath Palihapitiya is reinventing himself as a chastened elder statesman of the tech community. Why it matters: It’s an A+ illustration of how humbling these times are for Silicon Valley. Between the lines: Chamath made his name as a boastful meme lord, leading a crowd of retail investor apes...
Twitter employees in the dark as Elon Musk purges top execs
Twitter employees — including people in senior roles and those with lots of stock at stake — were left in the dark Thursday night as Elon Musk closed his deal to take over the company. They got the news on Twitter. Why it matters: Employees have been through...
Apple beats earnings during tech stock meltdown, but outlook cautious
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and profit that narrowly exceeded estimates as the company managed to weather a variety of economic headwinds. Why it matters: The report comes as a number of large tech companies have issued dour outlooks amid signs of a significant slowdown. The company reported per-share...
Meta shares sink following earnings miss, weak forecast
Meta shares fell more than 10% Wednesday after the tech giant reported third quarter results that missed investor expectations on earnings, but beat them marginally on revenue and user growth. Why it matters: After decades of unprecedented revenue and profit growth, Meta's ad business is beginning to slow, thanks to...
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and fires top executives
Elon Musk on Thursday completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, after months of dramatic attempts to renege. Why it matters: The deal gives Musk sole control of one of the most important global platforms for political speech and social discourse. CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and general counsel...
Musk: Twitter to create new council before "major content decisions"
Twitter will develop a “content moderation council” before making any “major content decisions or account reinstatements," Elon Musk tweeted Friday. Why it matters: Musk on Thursday completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, which already has a group that focuses on content moderation. All eyes are on...
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
White House targets end of overdraft fees, other "junk" consumer charges
The White House announced new guidance on Wednesday that targets some banking fees charged to consumers — touting it as part of a broader "junk fee" crackdown as Americans remain concerned about rising costs. Why it matters: The guidance comes from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory watchdog...
Interest rates yank Wall Street moon shots back down to Earth
As the leaders of Ford Motor and Meta are finding out, high-interest rates have changed the capitalist calculus for big bets on money-losing projects. Why it matters: Low rates make speculative, long-shot bets far more attractive. High rates kill investors' tolerance for such investments. What's happening: Shares of social networking...
Greater demand for accessible communications
It's Disability Employment Awareness month, and as the workforce evolves, so must our communications. Why it matters: Remote work has increased opportunities for people with disabilities, and the participation rate is at its highest since 2008. Zoom in: Digital accessibility is key to creating a fully inclusive workplace, and it...
Communicator Spotlight: Paul Gennaro, Voya Financial
Paul Gennaro has 35 years of communications experience, mostly as a chief brand and communications officer — the title he holds at Voya Financial. Flashback: Gennaro got his start in the U.S. Navy, where he served for seven years before transitioning into corporate communications. He credits the Navy for...
Big Tech's hiring splurge makes cost cuts even harder
In just the past year, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet have all seen their headcount rise by upwards of 20%. As Big Tech companies shift from growth to belt tightening, they will have to reckon with just how many employees they've hired since the pandemic began. Why it matters:...
"Chief Twit" Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ carrying a sink
Elon Musk strolled into Twitter headquarters Wednesday afternoon –and he brought a bathroom sink with him. Driving the news: Musk visited Twitter's HQ in San Francisco ahead of an expected meeting with employees, as he nears closing a deal to buy the social media company for a reported $44 billion, putting an end to a dramatic saga that's been ongoing since March.
HuffPost
Biden Spars With Oil Executives Over Industry's Record Profits
The president shot down claims from an oil executive who said dividend payouts for investors was a benefit to the American people.
Key indicator shows signs of cooling wage growth
A closely-watched indicator that tracks what employers pay workers in wages and benefits, rose 1.2% last quarter, the Labor Department said on Friday — a slightly cooler pace than compensation growth in the prior quarter. Why it matters: The Employment Cost Index shows that wage growth is still hot....
The expanding push to curb industrial emissions
A new advocacy group staffed with climate movement vets just launched with a laser focus on big U.S. industrial sources — think metals, cement, chemicals, paper mills and more. Driving the news: Industrious Labs intends to work with "labor, impacted communities, elected officials and industry to find solutions." The...
Ford's bet on the present vs. Meta's future gambit
Bet on the future, or focus on the present. Bear markets and fears of economic slowdown have a way of lending urgency to the question for public companies. Driving the news: Meta and Ford Motor Co. — two entirely different companies with two vastly different existential challenges to confront — are taking divergent routes as they navigate a similar decision tree.
