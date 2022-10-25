ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WATCH: Here's where Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon stand on debate issues

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon had a final debate on Tuesday night, brought to you by Channel 7. The two candidates discussed a variety of topics including abortion, road construction, public education, inflation and more. If you missed the debate and want...
MICHIGAN STATE
FULL DEBATE: Whitmer, Dixon face off one final time before November election

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The final debate showdown for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took place Tuesday night. Whitmer and Dixon faced off in the second debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, which was broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7 from the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night. Watch her full interview in the player above. Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning. TUDOR...
Detroit Weather: Milder for Halloween weekend

Today: Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High of 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Low of 37°. Wind: Light. Saturday: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny with a high of 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Sunday: Partly sunny with...
DETROIT, MI
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes

One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights. The petition for the proposal set a record with more than 730,000 valid voter signatures, with momentum coming after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The proposal is also one that would amend the Michigan Constitution.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest. “It started when I was a little girl,” said Oya Amakisi. “I had a deep desire to know who our ancestors are. Did I look like them? Did I have eyes like them? Is my personality like theirs?”
DETROIT, MI
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Christmas is right around the corner, which means that it's time to deck the halls and hang the lights on the Michigan state Capitol tree!. This year's tree, donated by Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck of St. Johns, is a 63-foot spruce tree. On Friday, Oct....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Weather: Tumbling temps & gusty winds tonight

Tonight: It will be much colder tonight with a little less wind overnight. Low of 35° in Detroit and low 30s outside the city. Some areas may be below freezing. There won't be any frost or freeze alerts because the growing season is already over. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Downtown Detroit winter markets return to Cadillac Place starting Nov. 10

Bedrock Detroit and the Gilbert Family Foundation announced the return of the Downtown Detroit Market sand Cadillac Lodge this winter. It goes with the newly announced winter version of the Monroe Street Midway to add to the fun and excitement. The markets will open Thursday, Nov. 10 and feature 18...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit People Mover to resume paid rides starting Oct. 31

The Detroit People Mover will once again begin paid fares starting Monday, Oct. 31 but will offer discounted passes for a limited time. The train that takes people around Downtown Detroit has been offering free rides since it started running again after the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. According to...
DETROIT, MI
Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids

(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023. The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Student Athletes, Alum with disabilities deliver UM-MSU game balls

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Game day balls for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game have now been delivered to Ann Arbor. The big game is a little more than 24 hours away. Friday ROTC cadets from both universities ran 64 miles from East Lansing to deliver the game balls as a part of Alex's Great State Race.
EAST LANSING, MI
Young voters look ahead to Whitmer, Dixon debate at Oakland University

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — “I am really interested in what can happen for them and what government and elections can do for them,” said Jeremy Johnson, Senior Political Science student. There’s no question among the young voters here about how important this election is for their future...
ROCHESTER, MI

