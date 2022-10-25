Read full article on original website
WATCH: Here's where Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon stand on debate issues
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon had a final debate on Tuesday night, brought to you by Channel 7. The two candidates discussed a variety of topics including abortion, road construction, public education, inflation and more. If you missed the debate and want...
FULL DEBATE: Whitmer, Dixon face off one final time before November election
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The final debate showdown for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took place Tuesday night. Whitmer and Dixon faced off in the second debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, which was broadcast on WXYZ-TV Channel 7 from the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.
VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night. Watch her full interview in the player above. Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning. TUDOR...
Detroit Weather: Milder for Halloween weekend
Today: Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High of 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Low of 37°. Wind: Light. Saturday: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny with a high of 62°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Sunday: Partly sunny with...
Here are the best tools, apps to help avoid stop and go traffic across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Between construction and the uptick in the number of people on the roads, getting around metro Detroit can be a nightmare at times. “Awful, awful. I have to take the road now,” Alicia Williams said. She lives near WB I-696. "It usually takes me 10 minutes...
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
(WXYZ) — Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time. According to Powerball officials, the jackpot is only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and this one is...
A recap of the final gubernatorial debate between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon
(WXYZ) — On Tuesday night Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon squared off in what was the last debate before the November midterm election. Both candidates debated on a variety of topics with a major focus on abortion, education, and gun safety. The final face-off between...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights. The petition for the proposal set a record with more than 730,000 valid voter signatures, with momentum coming after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The proposal is also one that would amend the Michigan Constitution.
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest. “It started when I was a little girl,” said Oya Amakisi. “I had a deep desire to know who our ancestors are. Did I look like them? Did I have eyes like them? Is my personality like theirs?”
Police to increase patrols during Michigan, Michigan State football game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As fans prepare to watch the University of Michigan Wolverines face off against the Michigan State University Spartans, police are preparing for an influx of people in the city. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, one of the...
Michigan state Christmas tree to be harvested on Saturday
LANSING, Mich. — Christmas is right around the corner, which means that it's time to deck the halls and hang the lights on the Michigan state Capitol tree!. This year's tree, donated by Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck of St. Johns, is a 63-foot spruce tree. On Friday, Oct....
Many metro Detroit parents say they are still struggling to find baby formula
(WXYZ) — It was May of this year, not even at the height of the formula shortage in our country when more than 400 cars waited bumper to bumper to get their hands on powdered milk to feed their babies. Fast forward 5 months and parents say the same...
Detroit Weather: Tumbling temps & gusty winds tonight
Tonight: It will be much colder tonight with a little less wind overnight. Low of 35° in Detroit and low 30s outside the city. Some areas may be below freezing. There won't be any frost or freeze alerts because the growing season is already over. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Downtown Detroit winter markets return to Cadillac Place starting Nov. 10
Bedrock Detroit and the Gilbert Family Foundation announced the return of the Downtown Detroit Market sand Cadillac Lodge this winter. It goes with the newly announced winter version of the Monroe Street Midway to add to the fun and excitement. The markets will open Thursday, Nov. 10 and feature 18...
Detroit People Mover to resume paid rides starting Oct. 31
The Detroit People Mover will once again begin paid fares starting Monday, Oct. 31 but will offer discounted passes for a limited time. The train that takes people around Downtown Detroit has been offering free rides since it started running again after the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. According to...
Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids
(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023. The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.
Student Athletes, Alum with disabilities deliver UM-MSU game balls
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Game day balls for the Michigan vs. Michigan State game have now been delivered to Ann Arbor. The big game is a little more than 24 hours away. Friday ROTC cadets from both universities ran 64 miles from East Lansing to deliver the game balls as a part of Alex's Great State Race.
Young voters look ahead to Whitmer, Dixon debate at Oakland University
OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — “I am really interested in what can happen for them and what government and elections can do for them,” said Jeremy Johnson, Senior Political Science student. There’s no question among the young voters here about how important this election is for their future...
Conservancy group acquires 31K acres in U.P.'s Keweenaw Peninsula for protection
(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of acres in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are now under protection after a group acquired the land. The Nature Conservancy, a global conversation organization, announced it has purchased more than 31,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula, known as the Keweenaw Heartlands. TNC bought 22,700 acres...
