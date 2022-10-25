ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Why is Liverpool vs Leeds being played at 7:45pm on Saturday?

Liverpool vs Leeds United kicks off at Anfield on Saturday, for the unconventional kick-off time of 7:45pm. Both clubs are in desperate need of a win: Liverpool to put a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest behind them and to stay in touching distance of the top four, while Leeds are without a league victory since beating Chelsea in August and are precariously sat in the relegation zone.
Why was Tottenham's goal against Sporting disallowed?

Tottenham can't catch a break right now – why was a goal that looked onside for all the world ruled against Antonio Conte's team?. Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte turns to his staff. We've seen this level of euphoria from the Italian many a time, as he celebrates with his coaches like he's found a winning lottery ticket.
Arsenal report: Cody Gakpo to move from PSV for just £38m

Arsenal will pay less than £40m if they look to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. That's according to one report that says that the Dutch forward, who impressed against the Gunners in the Europa League, could be heading to the Emirates, snubbing the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton, who all wanted him in the summer.
Arsenal report: Youri Tielemans to join for free next summer

Arsenal have won the race for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and are free to sign him at the end of his contract next summer. That's according to one report that says the Belgian controller is set to leave the Foxes for nothing and that Juventus have pulled out of the race for his signature – leaving the Gunners with a free path to his signing.
Ranked! Every football kit at the 2022 World Cup

Because while the likes of Pele and Maradona, Zidane and Cruyff are icons of World Cups of yore, so are the jerseys they donned – and everyone has a different favourite. What makes a football shirt great is so incredibly subjective that it's plainly impossible to pick a top we all agree on.
Chelsea report: Newcastle readying record Bruno Guimaraes contract to ward off Blues

Chelsea want to sign the Newcastle midfielder in January, but he is set to receive a lucrative contract offer. Chelsea will try to prise Bruno Guimaraes away from Newcastle United in January, say reports, but the Magpies are ready to make the midfielder their highest-paid player ever. The Brazilian has...
Ranked! The 10 best women's goalkeepers in the world

The best women's goalkeepers have only been getting better with the advent of full-time specialist coaches skyrocketing the standard over the past couple of years. Here are the 10 best goalkeepers in women’s football right now. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank...
Limited-edition Mitre Ultimax Pro released to celebrate return of the FA Cup

The iconic Mitre Ultimax football will return for this season's FA Cup, with Mitre releasing a limited-edition version to celebrate. The ball is available to purchase online for £120 and nostalgia lovers will no doubt be queuing around the virtual block to get their hands on one. Thank you...
How are football boots tested at Kipsta?

FFT took a trip to boot manufacturers Kipsta to see how football boots are tested before they go on the shelf – here's what we discovered. Being the football boot enthusiast that it is, FourFourTwo was excited, recently, to receive an invite to the headquarters of Kipsta – the footballing branch of French sportswear giant Decathlon – to see how they develop, test and manufacture their football boots.

