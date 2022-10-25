Read full article on original website
“Very close and winnable,” Debate Director Says Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon Battled Tough
With two debates down and no more on the schedule, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon turned it up for their final debate. The true impact of the debate performances will be seen on Nov. 8 at the ballot box, but both women walked away with positive grades as the race tightens in the final weeks.
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
WATCH: Here's where Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon stand on debate issues
(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon had a final debate on Tuesday night, brought to you by Channel 7. The two candidates discussed a variety of topics including abortion, road construction, public education, inflation and more. If you missed the debate and want...
VIDEO: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks education, COVID live on WXYZ
(WXYZ) — Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined 7 Action News morning anchor Alicia Smith Wednesday morning for a one-on-one interview following her final debate with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon Tuesday night. Watch her full interview in the player above. Tudor Dixon was also live on WXYZ Wednesday morning. TUDOR...
Abortion rights have been on Michigan ballots before. They failed both times.
The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal won’t be the first time Michigan voters have had a say on abortion rights. But if it passes, it would be the first victory for abortion-rights advocates.
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
SpartanNash CEO offers apparent criticism of abortion rights proposal in company email
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The CEO of SpartanNash in a company email was seemingly critical of a ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, saying it would “significantly infringe on parental rights but isn’t being marketed as such.”. Tony Sarsam, who was hired in...
Michigan's ballot proposals for 2022 election: Everything you need to know
This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...
WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election
The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
Michigan's three ballot proposals explained
Proposal 22-1 If passed, Proposal 1 would change two things for state legislators and officials. The first part would require legislators, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general to disclose financial information. According to the ballot language, this would include "assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements and positions held in organizations except religious, social and political organizations."
As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?
As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?. Michigan's governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.
VIDEO: Tudor Dixon & Gretchen Whitmer debate road construction in Michigan
Road construction was touched on during one segment of the final debate of the 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon.
3 former Michigan secretaries of state say Proposal 2 takes away election safeguards
FOX 2 - Three former Michigan secretaries of state have joined forces to warn voters about the dangers of Proposal 2. It is a constitutional amendment to change voting rights in the Michigan Constitution - and according to them, removes safeguards against election fraud. Some of the Proposal 2 adjustments...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Election officials clarify what happens to your ballots after casting your vote in Michigan
Michigan election officials detail election processes and certification rules ahead of the November election. Election officials across the state participated in a virtual media briefing Wednesday, clearing up any confusion or misinformation that may be out there. “The good news is election deniers will never be successful in thwarting the...
Neither Whitmer nor Dixon would support COVID-19 vaccine mandate for kids
(WXYZ) — Last week, the CDC recommended adding the COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended immunization schedules for both adults and children in 2023. The CDC was very adamant, this does not constitute any new mandates, it’s only a recommendation. The final decision will be up to the states, and we asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Gubernatorial Candidate if they would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for school attendance.
Here’s where absentee ballots are most popular in Michigan
More than 771,000 Michigan voters have already voted in next month’s election via absentee ballot – and more than 330,000 of these ballots were submitted in the past week. Michigan’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, less than two weeks away.
Governor Whitmer launches Michigan’s first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators, Stipends for Student Teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that applications for $10,000 scholarships for up to 2,500 future Michigan educators and $9,600 payments for student teachers will open on October 31. By lowering the cost of higher education, the state can hire and train more qualified teachers. Getting this...
Michigan's Proposal 1 is an effort to deal with term limits complaints
Proposal One on the November ballot is an attempt to deal with two complaints about the Legislature. The first, is that too many lawmakers are too inexperienced to effectively do the jobs they were elected to do. The second complaint is lawmakers currently don’t have to disclose their finances, which...
3 proposals on Michigan ballots this upcoming election
(WNDU) - Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 1 would allow lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed to spend all those years in either the House or Senate. Proposal 2...
