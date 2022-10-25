Read full article on original website
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Lions Club Halloween Parade Marching Band Competition Winners
2nd – Bond County Unit 2 (Greenville) High School.
vandaliaradio.com
VES Fun Fest Returns With Added Fun
Vandalia Elementary School is preparing for the return of one of its favorite events when the Fall Fun Fest is held on November 4th after a two year absence. The event will feature a chili supper and carnival as it has in past years, but VES Principal Stacy Mesnard says they are adding some fun, new things for this year’s event.
okawvilletimes.com
Field Fire Fueled By Dry Conditions
A field fire near Nashville was quickly contained with the help of a local farmer last Tuesday night. The Nashville Fire Department was called to the field along County Highway 27 betweeen Mockinbird Lane and State Route 15 around 5:10 p.m. last Tuesday with the report of a field fire.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
advantagenews.com
Madison County dives into $3.1 million renovation project
Madison County government is moving some offices around as it prepared for a multi-million-dollar renovation project. The Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices are all going to have new locations. County Board member Mick Madison and chair of the facilities committee describes the effort:. To that end, he...
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
southernillinoisnow.com
Firefighters move two to safety during house fire on Walnut Hill Road
Firefighters moved two residents of a home on fire Wednesday afternoon to safety. The fire was at the Carolyn Lashbrook home at 942 Walnut Hill Road. When Centralia Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Timothy Hilton arrived on the scene he was told a person was still inside the kitchen and couldn’t get out. The woman was reportedly pleading ‘help me, I can’t see’. Hilton was able to enter the back door of the home away from the fire at the front of the house and bring the woman out without injury or smoke inhalation.
advantagenews.com
Police investigate social media post re:Alton High School
The originator of a social media post claiming there is a threat to “shoot up” Alton High School has been identified and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has determined there is no threat to the safety of those at the school. The post was apparently made at some point Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning had been shared numerous times.
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
wgel.com
Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire
The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM. The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.
vandaliaradio.com
Town Hall for SAFE-T Act held in Vandalia on Wednesday evening
A Town Hall meeting for more information on the SAFE-T Act was held in Vandalia on Wednesday. State Senator Jason Plummer, Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell all addressed the crowd on the bundle of reform bills that are set to take effect in Illinois on January 1st. Senator Plummer says there is still a lot of mystery around the bills because of the way they were passed in the Illinois General Assembly.
advantagenews.com
Police chief cautions potential pranksters
While not exclusive to this time of year, pranksters tend to be quite active around Halloween. Whether it’s throwing rotten eggs, smashing pumpkins, or toilet-papering trees and bushes, a local police chief warns that what some may see as innocent fun may not be viewed that way by the target of such mischief.
Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
WAND TV
One sent to the hospital after accident on Route 48 crash near Salem Baptist Church
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police report one individual was taken to the hospital after a crash on Illinois Route 48. According to police, District 10 Troopers responded to a two unit motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 2006 Yellow International Truck around 7:42 a.m.
edglentoday.com
Huge Difference Maker: Dennis Watters, Founder Of Watters Search and Recovery, Dies
ALTON - Dennis Watters, who started Team Watters Search and Recovery with his wife, Tammy, died Tuesday night after a fight with cancer. Dennis and his wife have made such a difference in people’s lives since they started the Search and Recovery by locating their loved ones after a tragedy.
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
advantagenews.com
New Drake Tire & Auto ownership continues company’s strong legacy
The number one reason people do business with an automotive repair shop is trust. Like any other investment, your vehicle is a valuable asset. Placing repairs and maintenance in experienced, knowledgeable hands and having trust in the people performing the service is a top priority for automobile owners. Drake Tire...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
