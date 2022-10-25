ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWave Studios Unveils First Still for Animated Feature 'The Inseparables,' Signs Output Deal with Nordic Distributor Scanbox (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 3 days ago
Leading European animation outfit nWave Studios has closed a multi-year output deal with prominent Scandinavian distributor Scanbox for Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

The agreement will cover the Nordic distribution of three upcoming features to be produced by nWave Studios, kicking off with “The Inseparables,” which is based on an original idea by Joel Cohen and Alec Sokolow, the Oscar-nominated writers of “Toy Story”.

“We’re proud to bring our collaborations with trustworthy European distributors one step further through this multi-year agreement with our Scandinavian partner Scanbox,” said nWave Studios’ CEO Matthieu Zeller, who also unveiled a first look image of “The Inseparables.”

Zeller said the pact “expands nWave’s footprint in strategic markets with a real appetite for quality animation and an expertise in reaching families through innovative digital campaigns.”

The $25 million buddy feature follows the misadventures of Don, a runaway puppet with a boundless imagination and DJ Doggy Dog, an abandoned stuffed animal toy in need of a friend. They cross paths in Central Park and pair up against all odds for an epic adventure of friendship in New York City. Jérémie Degruson, who previously directed “The House of Magic” and nWave Studios’ franchise “Bigfoot,” is helming “The Inseparables.”

“We regard nWave Studios’ productions to be of the highest possible quality available on the market of independent animations so we are looking forward to collaborating with them in many years to come,” said Scanbox’s CCO Torben Thorup Jørgensen.

The movie is being jointly produced by nWave Studios in Belgium, Octopolis in France and A Contracorriente Films in Spain.

Sales deals have already been inked for other key markets, including Belga for Benelux, Nos Lusomundo NOS in Portugal, VLG.FILM in Russia & CIS, Adastra Cinema in Ukraine and The Baltic States, and Blitz in Eastern European territories, including Croatia and Slovenia.

nWave will officially launch international sales on the feature at the AFM with a five-minute promo reel. The script is already available on demand.

The company has been a leading purveyor of ambitious European animated features for independent distributors. Its biggest hits include “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” and “Bigfoot Family.” nWave is now aiming to ramp up its production output with one animated movie to be released each year.

Variety

Japan Executives Launch CinemaAirLane U.S. Theatrical Distribution Platform

Japanese producer Wada Arihiro and multihyphenate Ito Taichi have unveiled CinemaAirLane, an international distribution platform that will deliver international films directly to U.S. theatres. The company’s system makes it possible to monetize films which do not have a distributor. It can also be used for distribution and marketing materials The minimum technical criteria are for the film to have English subtitles, a poster, trailer and photos. Phase one of CinemaAirLane is to enable foreign-language films with English subtitles, or English-speaking films, to approach U.S. theaters without a distributor. The company plans to release its beta version in 2023. CinemaAirLane’s website is already...
Variety

Albanian Oscar Entry ‘A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On’ Boarded by M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales company M-Appeal has boarded Gentian Koçi’s Albanian drama “A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On,” which will world premiere in Tallinn Film Festival’s Main Competition and is Albania’s official submission for the Academy Awards. Set in urban Tirana, the film follows the emotional story and close bond of two identical twin brothers in their thirties. They are deaf, which doesn’t get in the way of their everyday life, but after visiting a doctor they find out that they will also lose their sight. In preparation for the film, the three lead actors and producer Blerina Hankollari spent six months...
Variety

Participation at Online TIFFCOM Was Little Changed

Preliminary data from TIFFCOM, the rights market that accompanies the Tokyo International Film Festival, showed levels of market screenings and participation by companies and executives little changed from 2021. The market ran Oct. 25-28, 2022, and was the third year that TIFFCOM has been held as an online-only event. In a statement on Friday organizers said that the market had welcomed 1,895 participants from 58 countries or regions. That compared with 1,935 in 2021 and 1,604 in 2020. They hailed from 52 countries or regions in 2021 and 45 in 2020. This year’s market hosted 327 exhibitors from a record 33 countries...
Variety

APX Group, Black Deer Entertainment Ink JVA With $400 Million Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

 APX Group, the New York-based U.S./European media and entertainment fund, has inked a deal with Black Deer Entertainment to set up a joint venture and fund worth €400 million ($398 million). Black Deer Entertainment is the London/Dubai-based producton and financing company previously known as AMG.Media Group (“Gravity,” “Edge of Tomorrow”). It is headed by Poya Shohani and Christopher Hurley. Shohani founded AMG.Media and was group CEO while Hurley is an entrepreneur and producer. The joint venture will administrate the €400 million (each company has provided half, APX Group via its European network facilities and crypto currency and Black Deer via its VFX units)...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Eva Green, Mark Strong Film ‘Nocebo’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K., Ireland (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertigo Releasing has acquired “Nocebo,” starring Eva Green (“Proxima”) and Mark Strong (“Tár”) for the U.K. and Ireland. Directed by IFTA-winning filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”), the film follows a fashion designer (Green) who is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of Diana, a Filipino carer (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth. “Nocebo” has had festival play at Sitges and Cork. The film is a co-production between Ireland and the Philippines and was supported by Screen...
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Still Texts With Anthony Hopkins After Working on ‘The Son’: ‘Gives Me a Huge Smile’

Hugh Jackman has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest legends, but a standout moment for him was working with Anthony Hopkins on “The Son.” “The day I got to work with Anthony Hopkins, I will never ever forget,” Jackman told Variety at the screening of “The Son” in New York on Monday night. “And we’re still texting each other, which just still gives me a huge smile. Every time I get a text and it says ‘Tony,’ I’m like, ‘Hello, Tony!'” The two star in Florian Zeller’s follow-up to “The Father,” with 84-year-old Hopkins reprising his Oscar-winning role...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
Variety

Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion in One Day After Antisemitic Comments: ‘This Is Love Speech’

Kanye West has responded to being dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, CAA, MRC and Balenciaga. “Ari Emanuel. I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am,” West wrote on Instagram. The post comes days after Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, urged companies to stop doing business with West.
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Appears to Have Panic Attack, Says She Feared Scientology Would ‘Destroy’ Her

The second accuser in the Danny Masterson rape trial broke down on the stand Tuesday when describing retaliation she has faced from the Church of Scientology. The woman, a former girlfriend of Masterson’s who has been identified in court as Christina B., appeared to have a panic attack as she discussed the consequences of being declared a “suppressive person.” “I can’t breathe,” she said at one point. She testified that she reported Masterson to the church after he allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001. She said a church official told her that it was not possible to rape...
Variety

Ryan Murphy Says He Reached Out to 20 Victims’ Families for ‘Dahmer’ Research: ‘Not a Single Person Responded to Us’

Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” is one of Netflix’s most watched series of all time, but it’s also one of the streamer’s most controversial. The show has been lambasted online for glorifying real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and some family members of his victims have spoken out, claiming the series is “retraumatizing” and capitalizes on others’ tragedy without involving them in the project. Murphy alluded to the controversy surrounding the hit Netflix show at an event at Los Angeles’ DGA Theatre on Thursday, saying the subject matter “is something that we researched for a very long time.” “Over the course of the three, three...
ABC News

Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK

Disney Branded Television and the BBC are joining forces to bring the beloved British sci-fi show "Doctor Who" to a global audience. The companies announces Tuesday that Disney+ would become the new home for "Doctor Who" outside the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC, for new seasons of the show beginning in 2023.
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Dahmer’ Series Beats its Own Monster Record, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has Nielsen’s Biggest Ever Opening Weekend For a Movie

Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” takes the lead for the second week in a row on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart, with 4.4 billion minutes viewed from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The number, calculated during in the show’s first full week of availability, breaks the limited series’ previous record making it the 10th most streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen with 3.7 billion minutes viewed during the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 viewing window. The numbers show a record breaking week for both titles in the top 2 spots as “Hocus Pocus 2” takes the throne for Nielsen’s...
Variety

Siegfried & Roy Scripted Series in Development at Apple Based on ‘Wild Things’ Podcast

Apple is developing a scripted limited series based on the company’s podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.” Per the official logline, the half-hour series is “told from various perspectives and is about two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme — until tragedy reframes and opens up an entirely new mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.” John Hoffman, the co-creator of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” is writing and executive producing the project. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner will executive produce for...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
Variety

James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon. Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023. The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a...
Variety

Anonymous Content Launches Sales, Finance Division AC Independent (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading management and production house Anonymous Content (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) has launched a sales and finance division, AC Independent.  Nick Shumaker, who joined Anonymous Content from UTA last year, will lead the new division which will be overseen from the company’s New York office. AC Independent will handle the financing, as well as the domestic and worldwide sales strategies for select titles across AC Studios, the premium independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, as well as the group’s non-fiction projects. AC Independent will also spearhead financing and sales on titles from Anonymous Content’s management division, as...
Variety

Jeff Goldblum in Final Talks to Join ‘Wicked’ Movies as the Wizard (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Goldblum is following the yellow brick road. The actor is in final talks to play the Wizard in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming “Wicked” movies, Variety has learned exclusively. The latest casting news comes just over a month since Variety first reported that Fiyero will be played by “Bridgerton” star Jonathan Bailey. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West...
Variety

Kaleidoscope Hires Veteran Acquisitions Executive Josh Thomashow Ahead of AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran acquisitions executive Josh Thomashow has joined the team of international sales outfit Kaleidoscope ahead of the American Film Market (AFM). Thomashow, who previously had stints as VP of acquisitions at Cinedigm Entertainment and as executive director of acquisitions at Starz Entertainment/Anchor Bay, serve as head of acquisitions, on an exclusive basis at Kaleidoscope. He will be on the ground at AFM as part of the wider Kaleidoscope team. Kaleidoscope has a range of titles it is representing at AFM including upcoming action-adventure, “Warchief” (pictured); WWII aerial thriller “Battle Over Britain”; “Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary”; the feature adaptation of hit West End...
Variety

Lucca Comics: Live Action Movie of Italy’s Popular ‘Dampyr’ Fantasy Ready For Release – Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dampyr,” an ambitious live-action movie adaptation of the eponymous cult fantasy franchise from Italy’s independent publisher Sergio Bonelli is launching Oct. 28 in Italian cinemas and opening Lucca Comics & Games, the unique event dedicated to cosplay and comics held in the medieval Tuscan town of Lucca. Based on the first two comics in the “Dampyr” series, which runs to 300 issues, this $15 million English-language action thriller marks the first feature from the Bonelli Cinematic Universe, which Lucca chief Emanuele Vietina describes as “Italy’s Marvel.” Watch exclusive international clip, above. Set during the Balkan wars of the early 1990s, the series...
