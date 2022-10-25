ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ costars pay tribute after death at 67

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 3 days ago

Leslie Jordan’s heartbroken “Will & Grace” costars are paying tribute to the beloved comedian following his death at age 67.

The actor died after a car crash in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

His former costars were among the first to rush to social media to pay their respects, including actress Megan Mullally, who played Karen Walker on the hit show.

Mullally said her “heart is breaking” following the news, and that she “can’t believe” news of Jordan’s death.

“Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable,” Mullally wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram .

“There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless,” she added in part. “You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.”

Jordan’s other costar, Eric McCormack — who starred as Will Truman on the show — called the late actor “the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.”

“The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his [“Will & Grace”] episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” McCormack wrote , adding he was “crushed” to learn of his death.

Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland on “Will & Grace,” said his “heart is broken,” as he shared a sweet snap of the pair on set.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0

— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Hayes wrote on Twitter . “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

In a statement to The Post on Monday, Jordan’s manager said, “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

