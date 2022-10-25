ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend

The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split

The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” Unveiled: Photos

DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.
Hypebae

Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity

Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Newsweek

Trump's Twitter Return Would Confirm Truth Social is a Humiliating Failure

Now that billionaire Elon Musk has finally become Twitter's owner, closing the $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of U-turns and lawsuits, the possibility that former president Donald Trump will be re-allowed on the platform looms closer. But Trump's return to the platform would be a failure...
Newsweek

Trump Indicates He Won't Rejoin Twitter, Says Truth Social 'Works Better'

Donald Trump has praised his Truth Social platform amid continuing speculation the former president may be allowed to return to Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media site. In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump described the platform he created after he was permanently banned...
hotnewhiphop.com

Akon Confirms He Bought French Montana A Fake Hublot Watch

Akon recently explained how he ended up gifting French Montana a fake watch. Akon confirmed that he bought French Montana a fake Hublot watch while appearing on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, earlier this week. The iconic singer explained that he didn’t do so intentionally. “He was happy,...
