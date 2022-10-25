Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
hotnewhiphop.com
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
What Fears Do People Have After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover?
"A narcissist with lots of money is one of the scariest things imaginable," Redditor u/Erick_Alden told Newsweek.
Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos
NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” Unveiled: Photos
DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.
Elon Musk Takes Control of Twitter Live Updates: Parler CEO Releases Statement, 'Elon Paid Up'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk now officially owns the social media platform after trying to back out of the $44 billion deal. Follow for the latest updates.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Trump's Twitter Return Would Confirm Truth Social is a Humiliating Failure
Now that billionaire Elon Musk has finally become Twitter's owner, closing the $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of U-turns and lawsuits, the possibility that former president Donald Trump will be re-allowed on the platform looms closer. But Trump's return to the platform would be a failure...
What Elon Musk and Trump Have Said About Former President's Twitter Return
Musk completed his deal for Twitter on Thursday, which has led to speculation if former President Donald Trump will return to the social media platform.
Trump Indicates He Won't Rejoin Twitter, Says Truth Social 'Works Better'
Donald Trump has praised his Truth Social platform amid continuing speculation the former president may be allowed to return to Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media site. In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump described the platform he created after he was permanently banned...
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Confirms He Bought French Montana A Fake Hublot Watch
Akon recently explained how he ended up gifting French Montana a fake watch. Akon confirmed that he bought French Montana a fake Hublot watch while appearing on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, earlier this week. The iconic singer explained that he didn’t do so intentionally. “He was happy,...
