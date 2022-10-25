Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling record of 2022 so far

Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has become the best-selling record of 2022.

The singer released her 10th studio album on Friday (21 October), which includes 13 songs telling stories of “sleepless nights”.

.

In a record breaking few days, Swift has sold over a million copies of the album in the US, according to Billboard.

The last time this feat was achieved was five years ago by Swift herself, when she released her album Reputation.

Swift’s vinyl sales are also nearing 500,000, making it the biggest-selling week for an album on the format since 1991 – when modern vinyl sales began to be tracked.

The news comes shortly after the star broke streaming service Spotify’s record of most album streams in a day. In the 24 hours after Midnights was released, Spotify announced that it had already broken the record for most-streamed album in a single day.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift tweeted reacting to the news.

Shortly after Swift released the original album, the singer then released a 3am version of the record featuring seven extra songs, potentially causing an additional surge in sales.

However, while many fans were excited at the prospect of more singles, some some listeners were annoyed about buying the original album: “How is no one else sorta p*ssed about this. I preordered just for her to drop basically an entirely different album?” one fan wrote.

YOU star Penn Badgley recently joined in celebrating the album’s release by taking part in the “Anti-Hero” challenge as part of his debut on TikTok.